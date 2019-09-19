TLC’s ‘Counting On’ Gets A Premiere Date, Duggar Family Celebrates More Babies & Mourn The Loss Of Grandma

The Duggar family will be headed back to TLC very soon.

A new season of TLC’s Counting On is returning this fall and it now has an official premiere date. The network announced the details on Thursday, along with a preview clip of all the happenings in the world of the Duggar family in the past few months.

Duggar fans have been over the moon with excitement to learn a few weeks ago that their favorite show is returning with all new episodes. The new season will premiere on Tuesday, October 15, as announced on the Counting OnFacebook page. The sneak peek video clip has plenty of hints as to what fans will see this time around. Pregnancies are always in the cards for the married siblings. There is usually at least one couple who is expecting, but this time there were six expectant moms at one point this year.

You can hear Jim Bob Duggar say at the beginning of the clip that it’s going to be a busy year, and he is absolutely right about that. The patriarch and his wife, Michelle, are grandparents to 13 grandchildren so far. The most recent one being Jessa and Ben Seewald’s third child, Ivy Jane, who was born on June 20. The five pregnancies included Jessa, Anna, Kendra, Joy-Anna, and Lauren who were all pregnant at the same time until Ivy was born. Then there was yet another surprise.

The sneak peek shows the five women ready to do a photo shoot together. By then, Ivy was already born, but the other four had their baby bumps showing. Abbie Duggar then interrupted the picture taking to ask if she could join in. That was her announcement to the other girls that she was also expecting a baby. Unfortunately, not long after that, Joy-Anna had a miscarriage when she was 20 weeks along.

Jim Bob and Michelle are expected to appear in at least a couple of episodes as they will be babysitting their grandkids while their parents are out on a date. Of course, Jinger and Jeremy’s new adventure moving to Los Angeles will be front and center as well.

One thing that will be addressed on this new season of Counting On will be Jinger’s choice to wear pants. She obviously reads the headlines about her changing wardrobe since she married Jeremy Vuolo. She and her mother will be sitting down talking it.

One of the producers asks the two women about the supposed “conflict” between them about Jinger’s choice. It’s obviously an emotional moment for the Duggar daughter as she wipes tears from her eyes as she discusses all of the ruckus about her pant wearing. As The Inquisitr had previously reported, Jinger has been donning not only pants, but shorts as well. Fans have been questioning that choice for a while now and they will get their answer straight from Jinger soon.

This year has also seen tragedies for the TLC family. Mary Duggar’s death in May will be touched on in an emotionally packed episode. Jim Bob recalls the moment that he got the phone call from his sister, Deanna, saying that their mother had passed away from an accidental drowning. The TLC cameras were there at the funeral service as the family mourned their tragic loss.

It is expected to be a season full of happiness, tears, and of course, plenty of baby bumps. Counting On begins on October 15 at 9 ET.