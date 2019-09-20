Demi Moore & Ashton Kutcher Had Threesomes Before He Cheated, According To Her New Memoir, ‘Inside Out’

Only days before the release of her memoir, Inside Out, Demi Moore has been sharing details about the contents, mostly via excerpts from the book. Perhaps most anticipated among the pages that talk about the GI Jane actress’s life are the parts in which she met and was then married to Ashton Kutcher.

Demi was wed to the That 70s Show actor for eight years, during which time the author stated that her young husband had cheated on her, according to an excerpt that ran in The New York Times, as reported by Radar Online.

The two thespians met at a party in 2003 and were instantly smitten. The pair were reportedly very happy until conflict knocked in the form of a movie in which Ashton was originally cast opposite Jennifer Jason Lee, who later backed out of the project. The film, called Spread, was highly sexual in nature, and it wasn’t long into the shooting schedule that Demi’s significant other told her his co-star was uncomfortable with Demi being on set.

She wrote in Inside Out that she later discovered that what Ashton told her was simply not true. Apparently, it was Ashton who was not in favor of her presence.

Not long after that, Ashton allegedly requested that Demi participate in a threesome. She documented that situation, saying she agreed to the proposition — but for all the wrong reasons.

“I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be,” Demi wrote, but said their two trysts with a third partner was a “mistake.”

In 2010, the couple was hit with another blow when the media alleged that Ashton had cheated on Demi during her time in New York City to film a movie ironically called Another Happy Day.

Demi said she found out about the claim via the media that her husband had gone outside their marriage vows to cheat with a 21-year-old woman in their California home while she was across the country, working. He allegedly met the person with whom he shared the indiscretion when he went bowling with Demi’s young daughter, Rumer, adding an additional layer to the sad situation.

Demi also wrote about a second time Ashton reportedly cheated, this time with a Pilates instructor named Sara Leal. Sadly for Ashton, Sara took part in a tell-all interview on the subject, effectively ending Demi and Ashton’s damaged marriage.

Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Other aspects of their union were discussed in the book, according to The New York Times, via The Inquisitr.

Demi said that the premise of her marriage to Ashton, who is 15 years her junior, “was a chance to live out her missed youth, kind of a ‘do-over.'”

Before she married her younger man, who is now 41-years-old, Demi suffered a miscarriage. She was six months pregnant. The couple was expecting a baby girl that Demi planned to name Chaplin Ray.

“[Demi] blamed herself, as she had started drinking again after a period of sobriety. The couple married and pursued fertility treatments, but they were unsuccessful, she believes due to her drinking and her use of the painkiller Vicodin,” the source reported.

To read more about Demi Moore’s life with and without Ashton Kutcher, read her memoir, Inside Out, available starting September 24.