Demi Moore & Ashton Kutcher Had Threesomes After He Cheated

Before the release of her memoir, Inside Out, Demi Moore has been sharing details about the contents. Perhaps most anticipated among the pages talking about the GI Jane actress’s life is the part in which she was married to Ashton Kutcher.

Demi was married to the That 70s Show actor for eight years, during which time the author stated that her young husband had cheated on her, according to an excerpt in The New York Times as reported by Radar Online.

The two thespians met at a party in 2003 and were instantly smitten. They were reportedly very happy until conflict knocked in the form of a movie in which Ashton was cast opposite Jennifer Jason Lee. The film, called Spread, was highly sexual in nature, and it wasn’t long into the shooting schedule that Demi’s boyfriend told her his co-star was uncomfortable with his girlfriend being on set.

Demi wrote in Inside Out that she discovered what Ashton told her was simply not true. Apparently, it was Ashton who was not in favor of her presence.

Not long after that, Ashton allegedly requested that Demi participate in a threesome. She documented that she said she would, but for all the wrong reasons.

“‘I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be,’ she wrote, but said their two trysts with a third partner was a ‘mistake.’… Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines…”

In 2010, after the couple married, they were hit with another blow when the media alleged that Ashton had cheated on Demi during her time in New York City filming a movie ironically called Another Happy Day.

Demi said she found out about the claim via the media that her husband had gone outside their marriage vows to cheat “with a 21-year-old woman in their home while she was out of town. He allegedly met the person with whom he had the indiscretion when he went bowling with Demi’s young daughter, Rumer.

Demi also wrote about a second time Ashton cheated, this time with a Pilates instructor named Sara Leal. She did a tell-all interview on the subject which effectively ended Demi and Ashton’s marriage.

Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Other aspects of their marriage were discussed in the book, according to The New York Times via The Inquisitr.

Loading...

Demi said that the premise of her marriage to Ashton, who is 15 years her junior, “as a chance to live out her missed youth, kind of a ‘do-over.'”

Before she married her younger man, Demi suffered a miscarriage. She was six months pregnant. The couple where expecting a baby girl that Demi planned to name Chaplin Ray.

“[Demi] blamed herself, as she had started drinking again after a period of sobriety. The couple married and pursued fertility treatments, but they were unsuccessful, she believes due to her drinking and her use of the painkiller Vicodin,” the source reported.

To read more about Demi Moore’s life with and without Ashton Kutcher, read her memoir, Inside Out, available starting September 24.