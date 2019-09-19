Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Spills Out Of Scandalously Low-Cut Bodysuit, Instagram Is Loving It

Brazilian bombshell and Wild ‘N Out girl turned the temperature up several notches when she posted a video of herself rocking an insanely low-cut bodysuit that showed off her bodaciously curvy figure. In the clip, Erika’s long luscious black hair cascades well past her shoulders as gives the camera a sassy, yet sultry pose.

The clip accumulated close to 30,000 views within the first hour after it was posted and the comments section is filled with glowing praise for Erika’s figure.

One of those comments came from a fellow model.

“Well, hello gorgeous,” wrote bombshell Shantal Monique.

But Erika’s non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“Always killin it darling,” wrote one fan.

“Hair and body goals!!” another fan commented.

A third fan chose a one-word exclamation to convey their feelings about Erika.

“Bodyyyy!!!” they wrote before including the emojis for fire and applause.

However, a fourth commenter decided to point out the obvious.

“U know ur shirt is too small,” they wrote.

But this is hardly the first time that Erika has shown off a lot of skin on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr reported, she set the platform on fire on September 10 when she posted a photo of herself donning some very strappy and lacy lingerie from Fashion Nova. The photo has since accumulated 33,500 likes and close to 650 comments.

The majority of the comments are complimenting Erika about the way that she looks in the outfit that seems a bit bondage-inspired.

But she has shown that she looks great in more covered-up outfits as well. As The Inquisitr also reported, she recently showed off the hot cheerleader outfit she wore for an episode of Wild ‘N Out.

“I gotta stress you out first to see if you really do like me,” she wrote in the caption. “But for real who’s watching the new episodes of Wild & out? Catch me on season 14.”

Four days ago she also posted a photo of herself rocking a satiny robe courtesy of Fashion Nova, which retails for $19.99 on their website. Even those most of her body is covered except for her voluptuous cleavage, she still got a lot of enthusiastic support from her 2.3 million-strong fanbase.

One commenter seemed entranced by the brunette beauty’s dark locks.

“Beautiful color hair Princess,” they wrote.

Another pointed out what sounds like their favorite facial feature on Erika Gray.

“What beautiful eyes,” they commented.

Erika noticed that comment and expressed gratitude for the compliment in her reply.