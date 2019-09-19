Kendall Jenner Is Uncensored & X-Rated In Fully Sheer Outfit Exposing Her Chest

Kendall Jenner has exposed her chest. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has a knack for keeping it impeccably classy, though: the 23-year-old’s flesh-flashing today came with a designer getup, a swanky location, plus a reminder of just how good Kendall looks with her new blonde hair. The star has been making headlines for rocking lighter locks this week, with The Inquisitr documenting the model’s hair turning heads in the streets of Milan, Italy just yesterday.

Earlier today, Kendall took to her Instagram stories. Given that Kendall sat out during New York Fashion Week and is currently marching Milan Fashion Week’s catwalks, fans were likely grateful that the star took the time to update her social media.

The video showed Kendall strutting her stuff down Fendi’s runway. Kendall appeared in an unusual, but super-stylish outfit. The star was rocking a buttoned-up jacket dress in mustard yellows, with a collar finish and statement pockets affording edgy flourishes. The outfit was, however, fully sheer at the chest, with a giant see-through panel exposing the star’s cleavage fully. Kendall appeared braless beneath it as she rocked the fashion world’s bravest trend. The model also wore her blonde locks up in a messy ponytail, with futuristic and tinted shades, plus a trendy tote bag.

In many ways, it seems fitting that a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is walking the Fendi runway this season. The celebrity-adored brand might have a collaboration coming out with Nicki Minaj, but it’s got competition in terms of love from the E! show’s family. Last year, Kylie Jenner famously updated her social media with a newborn Stormi in a custom-made Fendi stroller, with Kylie herself rocking a Fendi-monogrammed dress.

Also a lover of the brand is big sister Kim Kardashian: the KKW Beauty founder has updated her Instagram in a full Fendi bodysuit as she posed by trash cans appearing to bear the Louis Vuitton logo. Of course, the family has officially fronted the luxury Italian label via a campaign that saw three generations of Kardashians join forces: Kim, her mom Kris Jenner, and daughter North West all posed together to help promote the brand.

Kendall’s appearance at Fendi today only appeared to mark just one more brand that she’s conquered. The model currently has lucrative contracts with some of the biggest companies around: Kendall fronts Adidas, Proactiv, Calvin Klein, and Adidas, plus footwear designer Stuart Weitzman and oral care brand, Moon.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should check out her Instagram.