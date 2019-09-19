Jennifer Lopez Sits On Alex Rodriguez’s Lap Is Sexy Snap, Sends Instagram Into A Meltdown

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are a fan favorite couple, and their social media photos often gain tons of likes and comments not only because they’re both mega stars, but because they’re just so adorable together.

In JLo’s most recent Instagram update, the singer and actress sits on A-Rod’s lap as she leans in close to him. Lopez rocks a white, long-sleeved blouse and a pair of brown slacks with white trim in the photo as she pulls in close to Rodriguez and places her hand on his chest.

Jennifer had her long, sandy brown hair pulled back into an elegant up do, and left strands to hang loose and frame her famous face. She accessorized with diamond studded earrings and rings on her fingers.

Meanwhile, Alex wore a light blue collared shirt and a dark sport coat with a matching pocket square. He looks lovingly into the eyes of his future wife and places his hand on her cheek.

The former New York Yankee sat in a high-backed chair with red fabric. To the side of the couple a lamp and a crystal chandelier can be seen. Behind them is a large window with white flowing sheer drapes. In the caption of the photo, Jen simply reveals how much she loves her beau.

JLo’s fans went into a frenzy upon seeing the sexy photograph, and immediately took to the comment section of the post to share their love for the gorgeous couple.

“Queen and King,” one fan commented.

“You are so cute,” another stated.

“Love you guys,” a third social media user wrote.

“Every king needs a queen,” another fan gushed.

Recently, Jennifer met up with famed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and out of everything that Lopez could have asked the icon, she wanted to know the secret of having a successful marriage, The Hill reports.

“She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage, but now A-Rod is traveling with her to concerts all over the world,” Ginsburg stated, adding that she gave her some advice her mother-in-law once gave her, which is “it helps sometimes to be a little deaf.”

Recently, Lopez told People Magazine that she and Alex will get married “soon,” and that they’ll likely have a big church wedding to celebrate the occasion.

“I’d like a big wedding, I’d like to get married in a church this time. Never been married in a church,” Jennifer Lopez said.