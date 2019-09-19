WWE’s Paige Sets Instagram On Fire While Flaunting Her Figure In Skintight Jeans And A Revealing Crop Top

WWE vixen Paige is sending her Instagram followers into a frenzy with a recent post. On Wednesday, the starlet spent time with the IMDb crew and she seemingly had a blast. Her fans were thrilled to see some casual snapshots from her experience, but the initial snapshot she shared seems to be the one raising pulses all across social media.

This latest Instagram post of Paige’s contains five photos from her event on Thursday. Paige – whose real name is Saraya Bevis – teased that she played with a dog and nearly stole it, did some dressing up, and fell out of her chair at one point. She also said that she was anxious for her fans to see the finished interview.

In the initial photo of Paige’s post, she is flaunting her insane physique. Bevis wore a black hat and gold lace-up shoes along with a black jacket that had fringe along the arms.

Under all of that, Saraya wore a black crop top that showed off her slim waist and a fair amount of cleavage along with impossibly tight black jeans. She added a belt to further accentuate how tiny her waist is and she oozed with confidence.

Some of the other photos Bevis posted showed Paige goofing around on the interview set, nearly spilling out of her crop top in some of the snaps.

Paige may not be a WWE wrestler herself any longer, but she’s still involved as she manages Asuka and Kari Sane. Bevis remains quite popular within the industry, having 5.5 million people who continue to follow her on Instagram. It appears that this recent set of photos generated a lot of buzz in a very short period of time.

In less than 20 hours, more than 140,000 people had liked Paige’s enticing post. Almost 500 people commented as well as they shared their favorite components of the snaps.

“Sexy feet on first pics,” remarked one of Bevis’ fans.

“You are absolutely stunning,” added another social media follower of the WWE bombshell.

As The Inquisitr noted a few weeks ago, Saraya recently shared some jaw-dropping photos from a photoshoot she did not long ago. She was posing outdoors while wearing a bra and panty set from Calvin Klein and the pictures received hundreds of thousands of likes from her followers.

Whether she is wearing jeans that leave little to the imagination or a set of lingerie, Saraya Bevis has a knack for driving people wild. The WWE personality will seemingly share more from this recent interview soon and it looks like everybody who loves Paige will want to be sure to check it out.