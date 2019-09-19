Gwen Stefani Flaunts Toned Legs In Instagram Post About Her Vegas Residency

Blonde bombshell Gwen Stefani has a packed schedule. In addition to being one of the judges on The Voice, Stefani became one of the latest superstars to get a Las Vegas residency last year.

Stefani is doing her residency in various legs, and she kicked off her “Just A Girl” residency on June 27, 2018, as The Inquisitr reported. Over the past year, she did several legs of the tour, including a short stint in July. Stefani’s residency is at the Zappos Theatre in Planet Hollywood, and fans seemingly cannot get enough of her dynamic performances.

Fans of the platinum blonde star are in luck because Stefani recently reminded them on her Instagram page that there was less than a month to go until the next leg of her residency starts. In order to spread the news to her 8.9 million Instagram followers, Stefani shared a snap in which she was on stage in a glamorous outfit that included sparkly red shorts that showed off her toned legs. The outfit also had a long, voluminous cape crafted from a sheer white fabric. The totally over-the-top look was completed with dozens of red flowers scattered across the outfit.

Stefani’s blonde locks were pulled back in a sleek style, and she wore her signature red lipstick. Her look was complemented by the set design, with matching red velvet curtains hanging behind her. In the stunning shot, an entire row of lights was focused on the superstar as she belted out a song.

Stefani’s fans appear to be excited about another leg of her residency, and the post received more than 3,600 likes in just 10 minutes. In the caption of the post, Stefani asked her fans who would be attending her shows in Vegas, and many users were quick to respond.

“ME!!! FINALLY!!!!!” one fan said.

“Me! All the way from Portugal!” an international fan commented.

Another fan had already made plans to see Stefani live on stage multiple times while she had the opportunity.

“Me! I cant wait! I’ll see 3 more of your shows in October!”

One fan was totally obsessed with the dramatic look Stefani rocked in the post, complimenting her outfit in the comments section.

“My favorite outfit of your shows!” the fan said.

Yet another one of Stefani’s fans raved about the entire experience of seeing her live.

“Best concert I have EVER witnessed it was simply spectacular. It is ear eye and candy for the soul. You will never get this concert out of your head!!!”

Fans will have to stay tuned to Stefani’s Instagram page to see what else she posts in the month leading up to the residency leg’s kick-off performance.