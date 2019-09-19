Kylie Jenner Poses Topless In Sultry New Instagram Snap And Fans Are Loving It

Kylie Jenner is once again bringing some serious heat to social media, this time in order to promote a brand new product.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star may be busy with expanding her ever-growing business, including her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin lines, but she will never forget her roots. The 22-year-old, who started her beauty venture by selling her popular lip kits, has now unveiled a brand new formula for yet another product: the lip blushes.

Kylie took to her Instagram page to reveal that the new items were now available, resorting to a very sultry snap to illustrate the major news. In the picture, she is wearing absolutely no clothes (or at least none that can be seen within the frame), baring her topless torso as she closes her eyes and bends her head backwards slightly. The young billionaire is donning a full face of makeup, including a perfectly-executed black cat eyeliner, thick dark eyelashes, and her new lip blush in a pretty pink shade on her full lips.

She is also rocking some contour and a light dab of blush, as well as plenty of sparkly highlighter on her prominent cheekbones. Her dark eyebrows are shaped to perfection, and her super ling raven locks are totally snatched back into a sleek ponytail, allowing for her gorgeous facial features to fully shine.

According to Kylie, she is “obsessed” with the new items, as well as with the packaging — she replaced the usual lip kits for new pink vials. The mother-of-one decided to bring back one of her popular shades, Bikini Bod, for this line, and decided to introduce three new ones.

She took to her Instagram stories to describe the lip blushes as having the following characteristics: “ultra lightweight formula,” “provides a sheer wash of color,” “creamy application,” “dries down to a diffused matte-powder finish,” and “non-drying and comfortable,” which are perfect for “all day wear.”

It seems like the KarJenner clan member is doing just fine after rumors emerged that she had broken up with her boyfriend and father of her child, rapper Travis Scott. After she posted a cryptic picture on social media, fans wondered whether the power couple had split up or not. But shortly afterwards, Kylie made sure to share a snap of herself, Travis, and their daughter Stormi snuggling up to each other, which put all claims to rest. The adorable family pic also featured some colorful hand prints by the toddler.