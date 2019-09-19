Watch Partizan Belgrade Vs. AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Group L Opener

Dutch Eredivisie 2-time champs AZ Alkmaar hope to benefit from the empty stadium on the road when they face Partizan Belgrade in Serbia.

Last year’s Serbian Cup winners Partizan Belgrade will host Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in front of an empty stadium on Thursday, as the two clubs open their 2018/2019 UEFA Europa League campaigns, in a competition that neither team has ever won — or even placed second. But AZ Alkmaar is hoping that despite playing on the road, their away disadvantage may be neutralized by the fact that the ground will be free of fans. In August, UEFA slapped sanctions on Partizan after outbreaks of racism among the team’s fans during a Europa League qualifying playoff match, according to The Associated Press. As a result, the only way to watch the game will be via TV, or a livestream.

To find out how to watch the Partizan Belgrade vs. AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League Group L opener live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 32,700-seat — albeit empty —Partizan Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia, on Thursday, September 19. That start time will be the same in the Netherlands, which also lies in the Central European time zone.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can catch the kickoff at 3 p.m. EDT, noon PDT. In China, the Parni Valjak vs. Alkmaar Zaanstreek match kicks off at 3 a.m. on Friday morning, September 20.

The Europa League opened its 2018/2019 competition earlier on Thursday, as The Inquisitr reported.

AZ placed fourth in the Dutch Eredivisie, earning their sixth consecutive UEFA Europa League qualification. Manager Arne Slot said on Wednesday that he believes that eliminating the usually intimidating atmosphere at Partizan Stadium will give his team an advantage, even on the road, according to Football Oranje.

“If it is full of fanatic supporters here, it will make a difference,” the first-year manager said. “Looking purely at the result it is an advantage that their fans are not there ”

Former Liverpool midfielder Lazar Markovic has joined Partizan this season. Alex Livesey / Getty Images

To watch the Partizan Belgrade vs. AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League Group L opening matchup stream live online in the United States, access the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

Another possible way to watch the Partizan Belgrade vs. AZ Alkmaar showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription is to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV or AT&T TV Now, formerly known as DirecTV Now, which will carry the match via a feed from TUDN, a sports channel owned by Univision. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing a week-long period for fans to watch the UEFA Europa League group stage match, and other UEFA matches, livestream for free.

Inside the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will stream the match live online, while in Serbia, Arena Sport 1 Serbia will also stream the game live. Dutch fans can watch the game via a Fox Sports Go livestream. In Canada, fans may watch the livestream with a subscription to DAZN. In China, QQ Sports Live will livestream the match.

In many African countries, the game will be streamed via the Super Sport network. To find streaming links for the above listed sources of Partizan Belgrade vs. AZ Alkmaar, as well as streaming sources in many other countries around the globe, check out LiveSoccerTV.