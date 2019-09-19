‘Miss Bikini Model’ 2019 Dare Taylor Stuns In Pretty Orange & White Two-Piece

“Miss Bikini Model” 2019, Dare Taylor, locked down social media yet again this week in a skimpy little two-piece. However, this time it wasn’t on her own Instagram page, but on the official Miss Bikini US feed.

In the photo update, the account shared a brand new picture of Dare as she sported a white string bikini with a gorgeous light-orange print on it.

Dare was seen sitting on her curvy backside as she leaned back on her hand in front of some green foliage on the beach. She flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, long, lean legs, flat tummy and toned abs in the racy bikini as she looked off to the side away from the camera.

Dare held a paintbrush with a yellow handle in her hand and had her long, dark hair parted to the side. Dare’s locks were styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also wore a full face of makeup in the snapshot, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look as she accessorized her beach body with a pair of dangling earrings to match her bikini.

Fans headed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the racy photo, revealing that they loved the snap of the Miss Bikini Model title holder.

“So beautiful and sexy,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Stunning lady,” a second social media user stated.

“Gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Nice,” another person simply stated.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dare is a total bikini queen. Her social media is full of photos of herself looking like a goddess in sexy two-piece suits, which is likely while she took home the crown for her modeling skills.

However, Dare recently told Vocal that she’s not just a model who looks great in a bikini. She’s got some big dreams and goals that she’s working towards.

“Yes, I am a full-time model, and trying to become a full time actress. But I have so many other aspirations it’s hard to define myself, I guess. I just really have a love of the creative side of cosplay, it’s my idea and concept for a costume,” Dare told the publication of her future plans and aspirations, which have nothing to do with bikinis, going forward.