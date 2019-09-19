Melissa Riso Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Cleavage In Low-Cut Pink Dress

Brunette bombshell Melissa Riso recently shared a sizzling shot from her vacation to The Cove Atlantis in the Bahamas that had her followers drooling. Riso has been keeping her 1.1 million Instagram followers updated on her Bahamian adventure by sharing plenty of snaps from her vacation.

In the snap, Riso rocked a pink summer dress with a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on full display. The v-neck had some details on the edge that drew even more attention to her ample assets, and the thin spaghetti straps meant that all the focus was on her curves.

The dress had a form-fitting bodice that accentuated her slim waist, and then flowed out with a ruffle at the hem of her skirt for some flirty summer volume. She paired the dress with brown leather strappy wedge sandals that added a few inches to her height and majorly elongated her legs.

Riso accessorized with a pair of simple hoop earrings and wore her brunette locks down, blowing in the wind. She appeared to be sitting on a lounge chair outdoors with palm trees surrounding her and plenty of stunning architecture around her at The Cove Atlantis. Riso added an inspirational quote to the caption to give her followers something to reflect on once they finished staring at her insane body.

Her followers loved the snap, which quickly racked up over 1,300 likes in just half an hour. The comments section was filled with compliments from her fans.

“Your boyfriend is the luckiest guy in the world,” one follower commented.

Another simply admired the set-up of the shot, and told Riso “I love the light in this pic!”

Loading...

“Very sexy and gorgeous,” another fan added.

Many of her followers simply filled the comments section with emoji as they tried to articulate just how much they loved the brunette beauty in the snap.

Riso has been bringing her followers along with her on her exotic vacation, and just 13 hours ago shared a snap of herself in a tiny yellow string bikini that left little to the imagination. In addition to spending time indoors at the resort, she is also making time to hit the beach and sip on some fresh coconut water, right from the source.

Just one day ago, Riso shared a snap of herself eating ceviche in a blue bikini and told her fans that she was spending her first day at The Cove Atlantis. The beauty didn’t specify how long she would be on vacation, so fans will have to stay tuned to see what other sizzling snaps she shares. The bombshell is used to flaunting her toned figure in skimpy swimwear, so she may have quite a few more bikinis to show off on Instagram.