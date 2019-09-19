Tiffany Trump Introduces New Family Member With Adorable Snap, Melting Hearts Across Instagram

President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany is ready to introduce her new family addition to the world. Those who follow the first daughter’s personal life have been waiting to see her share details about this, and now Trump is melting the hearts of her followers with this new Instagram post detailing it all.

On Thursday, Tiffany shared an adorable snapshot to her Instagram page introducing everybody to “Simba.” The new Trump family member was clearly named after the main character in The Lion King and the president’s daughter couldn’t help but gush over the little guy.

As The Inquisitr recently detailed, Tiffany adopted this kitten via the Humane Rescue Alliance. The sweet cat was originally named “Orange Crush” while with the HRA. However, it seems that Trump decided that the tiny feline deserved a new name to go with his new life.

Tiffany explained that Simba had originally been found under a house living all by himself. She added that she is anxious to give him a lot of love and apparently, she already knows that he will end up completely spoiled.

Trump took her boyfriend Michael Boulos with her a couple of weeks ago when she formally adopted Simba from the HRA. The organization noted that back in June, Tiffany had adopted another cat named Petals from the organization.

The presidential first daughter and Georgetown Law School student has 1 million people following her on Instagram. It looks like they showed up to support Tiffany’s big reveal as nearly 20,000 people “liked” the post in the first 20 hours it was on Trump’s social media page.

In addition, more than 800 people added comments. Some noted that they have had kittens named Simba themselves and everybody thought he was absolutely precious.

“He’s so adorable Tiffany,” wrote one follower.

“Oh my goodness…he is so CUTE!!! So glad he has found such a great home,” added another fan of Tiffany’s.

Tiffany has not been posting all that frequently on her Instagram page lately. That could be due to the fact that not only did she recently adopt another kitten, but she also just started her final year at Georgetown.

The Inquisitr shared that Trump posted a photo on Instagram showing her in a gorgeous blue dress, standing by the Georgetown sign as she started her “last first day” of law school. Other relatively recent posts include her boyfriend Michael and some of their summer travels. Tiffany hasn’t shared any photos with a connection to the president, her siblings, or the White House since early July.

Tiffany Trump certainly has her hands full these days. Despite that, based on this new Instagram post introducing Simba, it looks like she’s happy, content, and doing great.