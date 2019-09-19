Nicole Kidman Slips Out Of Black Bra & Instagram Can’t Deal

Nicole Kidman took to social media this week to share an extremely sexy photo of herself, which she revealed was a behind the scenes peek from a recent photo shoot.

In the sultry snapshot, the Big Little Lies star is seen in a loose fitting black bra top, which flaunted her cleavage and tiny frame. The spaghetti strap of the top falls off of her shoulder as she gives a seductive stare away from the camera.

Kidman’s long strawberry blonde hair is parted down the middle in loose, wet-looking strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

The actress also wore a full face of makeup in the shot, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic eyeliner, a shimmering glow on her face, and a glossy lip color. She posed with her hand on her hip as styling tools and wardrobe changes can be seen in the background of the photo.

Of course, Nicole’s fans went wild over the picture, and immediately headed to the comment section of the post to share their love and support for the star.

“Oops! There goes your dress…” one fan wrote.

“You look incredible,” another loyal follower stated.

“Hot af,” one comment read.

“My queen,” another social media user said.

Nicole, who stars next in The Goldfinch, recently opened up to Byrdie about her health and beauty routine, also revealing that she sometimes can’t handle the abundance of negativity in the world and that she has to find a way to escape it for a bit, which usually consists of doing something physical and refreshing.

“I’m very deeply sensitive. So I have to tune out sometimes. I’ll go for a run or a hike or I’ll get out and swim with the kids in the morning. I’ll go jump in the ocean when we’re shooting. I would literally get in that freezing cold ocean, even just for one minute,” Kidman told the outlet of her stress-management techniques.

During the sit-down, Kidman also dropped an interesting piece of information about herself, revealing that she is a masseuse, which she learned to due when her mother was was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I became a masseuse and did a course because we couldn’t afford for her to get massages after her chemo and her radiation. We didn’t have enough money,” she stated, adding that she really “fell in love with giving massage,” because of it.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Nicole Kidman’s life, family, and career should check out her social media accounts for regular updates.