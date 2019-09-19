Nikita Dragun Goes Braless In Snakeskin Print Blazer, Dances With Sofia Richie At Missguided Party

Transgender YouTuber Nikita Dragun has been especially active on her Instagram stories over the past 24 hours.

As the video clips and snapshots on her Instagram stories reveal, Dragun was a guest at the launch event for Sofia Richie’s Missguided Collection at Bootsy Bellows yesterday.

While HollywoodLife confirms Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, wasn’t at the party, the 21-year-old model appeared to have had a wonderful time with Nikita.

The sexy duo may have broken Instagram as they held hands and pressed up against each other before dropping to the floor at the same time and popping their curvaceous booties in the air.

After a few minutes of steamy dance moves, Sofia and Nikita exchanged a warm embrace with huge smiles on their faces as they flashed their gorgeous pearly white teeth for the camera.

In addition to their hot dance moves, they oozed sex appeal thanks to their incredible ensembles.

Sofia rocked a white crop top with a pair of high-waisted leather pants and an oversized black leather jacket.

Dragun’s unique racy ensemble, however, many have stolen the show. The social media influencer made it very clear she was braless despite being fully clothed at the same time. The YouTuber sported a white, black, and gray snakeskin print suit jacket with matching pants.

The suit jacket featured a thick belt strap that covered her navel and kept the ensemble just slightly closed. The open jacket, however, allowed Nikita to put her curvaceous bosom on display as she looked to be a few shakes away from a wardrobe malfunction.

Like Nikita, Sofia also took to her Instagram stories to document Dragun’s appearance at her party.

One video clip featured Nikita proudly flaunting and working her ensemble for the camera as she pushed part of the jacket behind her and flashed a generous amount of cleavage.

The YouTuber has also spent the last 24 hours keeping her followers updated via her profile as well.

In fact, her most recent Instagram post contains a fashion show of five different outfits she reportedly rocked in the same day after being challenged by her designer, Christian Cowan.

In a little over 24 hours, the fashion show is less than 100,000 views away from breaking 2 million. The video has also accumulated just shy of 40,000 comments.

As her 5.5 million Instagram followers have come to expect, the video contains a very NSFW caption with Nikita opening up about the struggles of getting to where she is today.

“After being denied from fashion shows. not being taken seriously. and being ‘just not famous enough’. i am so honored to have a designer like @christiancowan in my life!” she exclaimed.

Loading...

“After having the door slammed in my face by others i really wanted to prove to myself that this was going to my moment regardless of what everyone else says…” she added.

Nikita Dragun has notably been a little less active on Instagram after receiving backlash for her braided hairstyle.

A week ago, however, Dragun uploaded a video of herself responding to the backlash as she declared she had no “f*cks to give.” The video highlighted Nikita explaining that her purse contained “the f*cks” she gave before revealing there was nothing in the purse. She ended the video by revealing that what she did have was charisma, confidence, and courage.

In a week, the Instagram video has accumulated over 2.5 million views and over 16,000 comments.