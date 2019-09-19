Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, Appears Ageless As She Puts On Sexy Display In Black Bra & Skintight Yoga Pants

Gwyneth Paltrow is proving that age ain’t nothing but a number.

As those who follow the actress on social media know, Paltrow regularly delights her fans with a wide-range of stunning ensembles ranging from dresses to workout gear and just about anything that shows off her killer figure. The bombshell may be 46-years-old but she appears to be on the top of her fitness game and her body is banging.

In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, the mother of two looks stunning at the beach. In the fun shot, Paltrow plays tug-of-war and looks absolutely incredible. While clad in a tiny black sports bra and matching, skintight leggings, Gwyneth leaves little to be desired while flaunting her taut tummy to her 6.4 million-plus followers.

She wears her long, blond locks down and straight in the photo and still looks gorgeous while donning minimal makeup while completing her look with a pair of white gym shoes. On the other side of the rope stands buff trainer Harley Pasternak, who is rocking a black t-shirt and matching black pants, showing off his muscular arms. He completes the all-black ensemble with a pair of black sneakers.

The photo has only been live on Paltrow’s account for a short time but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 107,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to gush over Paltrow’s amazing figure while countless others commented on the event for Goop that Paltrow advertised in the caption.

“You look pretty mama,” one follower commented on the photo.

“I love you more than you’ll ever know,” another loyal fan chimed in.

“You look stunning,” one more gushed with a red heart emoji.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Paltrow made headlines after a seemingly nude photo of her was making its rounds on the internet. In the NSFW shot that was shared by Gwyneth’s wellness company, Goop, there was an Instagram picture of a naked woman who stood on a hill and raised both of her hands in the air. She was photographed from the backside, bare booty and all, as she raised her hands in the air and looked off into the distance. It is unclear if the photo is of the Goop founder or not but the post earned her page a ton of traffic with over 15,000 likes and well over 700 comments.

Slay all day.