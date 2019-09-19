Former Miss USA Erin Michelle Cummins Spills Out Of Top As A Sexy Cowgirl

Erin Michelle Cummins once represented the United States as a Miss USA, and it seems as if the blonde beauty is once again channeling her American spirit by dressing up with cowgirl-inspired vibes in her latest Instagram post. Fans are going wild over the sultry shot, especially as Erin Michelle seems to nearly spill out of her top.

In addition to being a former pageant contestant, Erin Michelle also works as a model for popular clothing company Guess, and also describes herself as a fitness model on her Facebook page. She also has a strong following on Instagram, and can currently boast over 156,000 fans.

That number is sure to keep growing if Erin Michelle keeps posting updates like her most recent pic. The shot is a close up of the blonde beauty, with her angled to the side to show off her curves to their best advantage.

For her top, Erin Michelle wore a very low-cut cheetah print blouse. In fact, she appeared nearly to spill out of the ensemble, a fact that her fans were very happy to note. Adding to the cowgirl factor of the picture was a black cowgirl hat perched atop Erin Michelle’s natural blonde locks.

In the background is a scenic sunset, perfecting the sultry shot.

The post quickly earned over 5,800 likes and over 115 comments within hours.

“This is stunning beyond words!!!!” complimented fellow model Brittani Bader.

“You look spectacularly sexy,” echoed a second, with several heart-eye emoji.

“Hot cowgirl,” concluded a third, with two volcanoes and a pair of eyes to further emphasize her hotness.

The photo has similar vibes to a picture posted earlier this summer. In that shot, Erin Michelle channeled the same vintage, rural American feel.

The blonde bombshell sits in an outside metal tub, tagged in Joshua Tree. She is entirely wet so her clothing clings to her every curve. For her top, she wears a denim shirt — though it doesn’t conceal much. After all, the shirt is completely unbuttoned so that her ample cleavage is on full display.

Her hair is wet and slicked back as well, and she smolders at the camera with a sultry smokey eye.

The upload, in which she tagged Guess, earned nearly 8,000 likes and close to 200 comments.

“Hot summer and hot you,” proclaimed a fan, with three kissing emoji.

“Always killing me queen,” added another, with two trident, two fire, and a bow emoji.

“You are so beautiful and charming woman,” concluded a third.

Erin Michelle had gotten praise last week for a popular post as well. As covered by The Inquisitr, the stunner had posed topless while doing her makeup, and Instagram was awestruck.