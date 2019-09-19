Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Instagram In Cleavage-Baring Top: ‘Welcome To My Playhouse’

Kourtney Kardashian dropped jaws on Instagram this week when she posted a photo of herself rocking one of the tightest outfits ever.

In the sexy snapshot, Kourt is seen standing in a doorway as she leaned to her side in a barely-there white crop top, which flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and ridiculously toned abs.

The reality star paired the skimpy top with a skintight white skirt that hugged her hips in the best way possible, showcasing her curvy booty and covering up her lean legs as she added a pair of black, strappy heels to complete the ensemble.

Kourtney wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in soft, straight strands, which she pushed over to the side to cascade over her shoulder.

She also sported a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added glossy, nude lips, pink blush on her cheeks, and a shimmering highlighter on her face to finish off the glam look.

In the background of the photo through the door an array of children’s toys can be seen. Stuffed animals, books, and more are all strewn about, hinting in the caption that she’s posing in front of her children’s playroom.

Kardashian’s photo earned over 177,000 likes in the first 15 minutes after it was posted, and gained over 1,000 comments from her beloved fans, who couldn’t handle how sexy the photo was.

“I love u so much queen,” one loyal fan wrote in the comment section of the post.

“So in love with you,” another agreed.

“Slay,” a third comment read.

“You’re a goddess,” another social media user stated.

Kourtney’s social media has been on fire as of late, and it’s not just on her account. Just yesterday she nearly broke the internet with a photo of herself wearing a black silk bra and matching panties on the account for her lifestyle blog, Poosh.

Recently, Kourtney revealed that she looks and feels good because of the keto diet, which she says she’s going to recommit herself to again.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney Kardashian told her readers in a post for Poosh back in June.