Blake Lively Hilariously Flirts With Ryan Reynolds After He Posts Sexy Aviation Gin Photo

Blake Lively has been taking a social media break ever since she announced that she was pregnant with her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ third kiddo, but she came back on the scene with an adorably flirtatious comment on Ryan’s newest ad campaign for Aviation Gin.

According to E! News, the Deadpool actor posted some modeling shots from a recent shoot for his Aviation gin.

“LOVE this @AviationGin shoot with the legendary @guyaroch,” he captioned the post. “Hair by @serafinosays and styling by @joseph.episcopo. Bags under my eyes by two thankless a**holes who refused to go to bed the night before, despite the fact I read them Winnie the Pooh and nearly half of Stephen King’s The Shining.”

Lively commented on the post, which shows a stubbled-chin Reynolds wearing a dark suit and a striped tie as he poses with the liquor. Other pics in the series show him smiling seductively while wearing a houndstooth blazer and black shirt that is open at the neck.

“Feeling very happy about my life choices right about now…” Lively commented.

Lively’s sister Robyn posted that she echoed her sister’s opinion.

The praise for the photos, taken by famed photographer Guy Aroch, isn’t just a family affair. Other celebrities got in on the fun as well. The Rock posted a comment on the photo asking for the second half of King’s book.

“Love these shots and love your gin. Oh but I’m an ‘a**hole’ cos I wanted you to read the second half of the Shining?” he wrote.

Lively and Reynolds have been married for seven years and share two kids, with one on the way. Along with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, the two are arguably one of the funniest married couples on social media, frequently trolling one another.

Back in August, as The Inquisitr reported, Reynolds shared a series of unflattering photos to hilariously roast his wife for her 32nd birthday.

The gallery of photos shows Lively with her eyes shut or making an odd face or looking the wrong way, all while making him look perfectly poised and handsome.

Fans got a kick out of the humorous birthday wishes and many said that Lively, even in her most unflattering photos, is still more gorgeous that most average human beings.

Now that Lively has returned to social media, fans can only hope that the actress will have a brutal comeback for Reynolds’ birthday, which is coming up in October.