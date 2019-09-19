LeAnn Rimes Drives Instagram Wild By Going Braless In Tiny Black Top & Licking A Microphone

LeAnn Rimes returned to Instagram after a couple of days off and she was back with a bang as she posted a sexy new photo update for her fans to enjoy.

On Thursday, LeAnn rocked social media with a racy snapshot of herself in the studio. In the picture, the country music singer is seen standing in front of a huge, round microphone. She holds the mic at the base and sticks her tongue out to lick it in a suggestive way with a smirk on her face.

Rimes wore her long, blonde hair pulled halfway back behind her head and styled in soft waves that fell behind her back. She wore a racy black tank top with spaghetti straps, and gave her followers a peek at her braless cleavage underneath.

The top flaunted LeAnn’s toned arms and tiny waist as she donned a natural makeup look for the photograph, which included darkened eyebrows, bright eyes, pink blush on her cheeks, nude lips, and a shimmering highlighter on her face.

In the caption of the photo, the singer revealed that she really did sing into the large microphone during her recording session, and hinted that there was a long story behind the photo.

LeAnn’s loyal followers went wild over the sexy photo, and immediately took to the comment section to share their appreciation for the post.

“You are gorgeous and that [is a] mischievous look,” one fan wrote.

“Stop that. You are too gorgeous to be doing that. You are killing me,” another stated.

“I want to be that mic,” another social media user commented.

“I love you LeAnn. You’re a great entertainer,” another posting said.

As many fans know, Rimes doesn’t seem to be shy about flaunting her curves on social media. This summer alone she’s heated up Instagram by posing in skimpy bikinis, tiny Daisy Dukes, and an array of other sexy outfits.

Most recently, LeAnn celebrated National Step-Family Day by posting a photo of herself and her husband Eddie Cibrian with his two sons to honor her step-mother status.

“There’s always challenges whenever you’re trying to blend any kind of family dynamic, but my husband and I have been married for seven years now, and we seem to have done okay. I think we’re doing alright. Things are pretty calm,” LeAnn previously told Fox News of having step-children.

Fans who want to see more of LeAnn Rimes fun and flirty photos should following the country music singer on her Instagram account, which she updates on the regular.