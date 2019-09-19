Taylor Swift’s ‘The Voice’ Gig Is One Of Only A Handful Of Appearances Scheduled Through 2020

Taylor Swift’s gig on The Voice as a Mega Mentor is one of only a handful of appearances scheduled through 2020 for the superstar singer who recently debuted a new album titled Lover.

On September 17, Swift’s record company announced in a press release that she would play a limited amount of U.S. and international concert dates and festivals in 2020, which include Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East, her only U.S. concert dates for the year.

Swift will be the first woman in history to open an NFL Stadium on July 25 and 26, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Lover Fest West will kick off SoFi Stadium’s inaugural year of events, located at Hollywood Park. The following weekend, July 31 and August 1, 2020, Lover Fest East will hit Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

This announcement came on the heels of a promo released by The Voice that Swift would appear on Season 17 of the series, assisting coaches Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton in helping to mold the singing hopefuls. She previously appeared on the show ten seasons ago during Season 7 of The Voice.

Following the announcement, the show released a fun video where Legend and Shelton are seated together in an attempt to figure out who the Mega Mentor is. In the video, Legend and Shelton are shown chatting backstage, trying to pin down which singer and songwriter would be joining the series. After their brief exchange, Swift steps out of her trailer while checking her phone and gives Shelton and Legend a wave. They then realize who their Mega Mentor will be for the season.

We promise that you’ll never find another Mega Mentor like her. See you soon @taylorswift13. ???? pic.twitter.com/9Lta3qEYoV — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 16, 2019

The Today Show reported that Swift will assist the coaches as they guide performers and prepare their teams for October’s Knockout Rounds and that the singer and songwriter will remain on the series to give personalized responses to artists that survive the Knockouts, continuing to work with all four coaches.

The Inquisitr previously revealed just how thrilled Stefani and Shelton will be to have Swift on the series this season, with Shelton stating that he believed the singer and songwriter to be “talented” and “really smart.”

Joining Swift and the four primary coaches are four other mentors that will utilize their music expertise to guide The Voice contestants for Season 17 of the series. These include Normani (Team Kelly), Will.i.am (Team Gwen), Usher (Team Legend) and Darius Rucker (Team Blake).

Loading...

The following are the only scheduled dates for Taylor Swift in 2020 thus far.

​June 20 – Werchter Boutique (Werchter, Belgium)

June 24 – The Waldbühne (Berlin, Germany)

June 26 – Oslo Sommertid (Oslo, Norway)

July 1 – Roskilde Festival (Roskilde, Denmark)

July 3 – Open’er Festival (Gdynia, Poland)

July 5 – Festival de Nîmes (Nîmes, France)

July 9 – NOS Alive (Oeiras, Portugal)

July 18 – Allianz Parque (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

July 25 – SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

July 26 – SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

July 31- Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

August 1- Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

The Voice debuts its new season on Monday, September 23 on NBC.