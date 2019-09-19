Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Claims We Are ‘Ignoring Natural Climate Change Solutions’ In New Short Film

Greta Thunberg is passionate about the climate change crisis, having spoken at important climate change summits around the world. The teen activist, known for being the face of the school climate strike movement, has teamed up with journalist George Monbiot to make a new short film about natural climate solutions, reported The Guardian.

In the film, Thunberg and Monbiot talk about how focusing on protecting and restoring living ecosystems, including forests, mangroves, and seagrass meadows can fix the climate change crisis. The duo call on viewers to look at natural solutions for the climate crisis, emphasizing that it is critical that all fossil fuel burning is stopped.

Thunberg notes the discrepancy between what we spend on fossil fuel subsidies versus nature-based solutions.

“Right now, we are ignoring natural climate solutions. We spend 1,000 times more on global fossil fuel subsidies than on nature-based solutions. This is your money, it is your taxes, and your savings.”

Monbiot, a Guardian journalist who founded a Natural Climate Solutions campaign earlier this year, echoes the young activist’s message by emphasizing how critical it is to leave fossil fuels in the ground.

“Nature is a tool we can use to repair our broken climate. These solutions could make a massive difference, but only if we leave fossil fuels in the ground as well.”

In order to avoid climate breakdown, the activists say that global carbon emissions must be halved in the next decade; however, carbon levels are still rising. It is now evident that we will need to focus on removing carbon from the atmosphere if we hope to prevent global heating from continuing.

The journalist points out that the most efficient tool we have to remove carbon from the atmosphere are trees.

“There is a magic machine that sucks carbon out of the air, costs very little, and builds itself. It’s called a tree.”

Recent scientific analyses back up this claim that growing billions of trees around the world is the simplest and cheapest way to combat the climate crisis. The analyses reiterate that in order for tree planting to have the necessary effect, coal, oil, and gas burning must also stop.

Thunberg warns that we are living in the beginning of a mass extinction and that our climate is breaking down. However, she remains optimistic that there is still time to fix it and calls on viewers to protect, restore, and fund.

The film will be shown at a U.N. climate action summit of world leaders in New York on Monday.