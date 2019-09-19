Ana Cheri Busts Out Of Strappy Get-Up That Is Almost Too Hot For Instagram

Ana Cheri has a body worthy of showing off. The fitness model is passionate about fitness, and the work she puts into her figure shows when she models skimpy attire. On Thursday, the brunette beauty took things to a new level when she modeled a strappy get-up over a tiny string bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed Ana from behind, highlighting her backside. She stood with one knee bent, a pose that called even more attention to her booty. The string bikini she wore left plenty of skin exposed, and she topped it with a little black number that was so skimpy, it could hardly qualify as a dress. The ensemble was basically an array of thin straps stretched tight across her curves, accentuating her incredible figure.

Ana stood outside near a fence with green foliage on either side of her. She wore a full face of makeup and a pink color on her lips. Her smooth, bronze skin glowed in the summer sun. Her hair fell down in loose curls down her back as she gave the camera a sultry look.

In the post’s caption, Ana told her followers that she was giving them a little “side cheek,” — and she wasn’t joking. The pose was all about her derrière, and her 12.4 million followers took notice.

“Stunning,” “beautiful,” and “amazing” were just a few of the words fans used to described what they thought about the snap.

“Extraordinary artwork,” wrote one admirer.

“Damn girl,” one follower wrote, followed by smiley emoji with heart eyes.

“Omg you going to break the internet at this rate if you continue to post fire pics one after the another,” one fan said.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Ana broke the internet with some of her steamy photos. The stunner knows what her fans like to see.

Over the summer, Ana has shared dozens of photos that showcase her incredible figure. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she sent Instagram into a meltdown when she wore a tiny crop top that flashed plenty of underboob. That being said, the model seems to be a fan of bikinis. She has delighted her followers modeling dozens of them.

Ana also likes to model some of the fitness apparel offered through her company, Cheri Fit. While these outfits cover considerable more skin than bikinis, they compliment her hourglass shape.

Fans wanting to keep up with what Ana will wear next can follow her Instagram account.