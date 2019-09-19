Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Floors Fans In Short Snakeskin Skirt & Sheer Lingerie Top

Another day, another hot photo from bombshell Dolly Castro.

As those who follow the stunner on social media know, Dolly regularly delights her fans with NSFW photos and pretty much everything that she does turns heads. The brunette beauty boasts an impressive following of over 6.2 million on Instagram alone and that number seems like it rises on a daily basis. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Castro sizzles in another sultry ensemble.

In the beautiful shot, the model tags herself in Orange County, California. She appears to be posing for a photo in her home and her killer body is on full display. In the photo, the bombshell poses with a table and framed photo just at her back. While clad in a sexy two-piece snakeskin set, Dolly shows off her killer legs in an insanely short skirt with a gold belt wrapped around her waist. On top, she dons a matching snakeskin jacket that hits around her naval.

The model leaves little to be desired in a sheer black lingerie top that shows off plenty of her assets while she busts out of the ensemble. To complete her look, Dolly wears her brunette locks down and slightly waved as well as a beautiful face full of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter.

In the caption of the image, Castro mentions that she was born in the ’80s and asks fans when they were born. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Dolly a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 29,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some followers commented on the image to let Dolly know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her outfit. A few more chimed in to let Castro know the decade they were born in.

“Love this. Beautiful darling,” one follower commented with a series of emoji.

“Where did you buy your waist chain and pin? Love it,” another fan commented.

“Love that Chanel vibes,” one more fan chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Dolly slipped into something a little more comfortable — yoga pants. In the stunning photo, the bombshell showed off her backside to the camerawhile her front side was visible in the mirror. The model stunned in a tiny grey crop top that showed off her taut tummy and she also sizzled in a pair of skintight grey pants that accentuated her booty. The beauty held a workout bar in front of her in the shot while she checked her posture in the mirror.

That post racked up over 58,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments.