Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Looks Like A Goddess, Smolders In A Teeny Crop Top

Ainsley Rodriguez is one of the most popular fitness and wellness coaches on social media, and currently boasts nearly two followers on Instagram, in addition to her own personal training business. However, in a recent post where the Miami native flaunted her incredible figure in a crop top, she admitted that looking great wasn’t always easy, and that it had been a difficult journey.

In a heart-warming caption, the stunner confessed that she was brought up gorging on unhealthy foods, like chocolate cake and grilled cheese sandwiches. After meeting several men with their own diet issues, Ainsley admitted that her relationship with food only worsened.

It was finally a boyfriend who was a cancer survivor that opened the brunette beauty’s eyes to the idea of wellness, and despite the fact that he would later cheat on her, Ainsley maintained that she remained grateful that he gave her a strong sense of self.

Ainsley concluded the post by telling her followers that it was “okay” if they’d gone through a break-up or felt loss in general. The one thing that wasn’t okay, she cautioned, was getting stuck in a rut.

She finished by telling her fans that they “got” this.

In addition to the inspirational caption, Ainsley added a stunning picture of herself. Sitting at the beach against a rocky cliff, Ainsley donned a black off-the-shoulder crop top and aqua bikini bottoms. Her hair is voluminous and side-swept, and her smokey eye makeup makes her look like a goddess.

The picture earned over 25,000 likes and more than 800 comments.

“This opening up of personal experiences is more beautiful than you! That’s pretty hard to do, but the honesty you declared is really really inspiring!” gushed a fan, clearly moved by her caption.

“Wow that was deep! You’re such a beautiful person in and out! Such an inspiration to so many women,” echoed another, with two red hearts.

“Love you Ains!!!! You’re a beauty with a great heart,” added a third, with two kissing-face emoji.

In addition to her inspirational post, Ainsley also uploaded a few videos of new exercise routines. The Miami native posts fitness clips almost every week, such as a recent bikini workout that made Instagram go into meltdown mode, per The Inquisitr.

Though this one was not in a bikini, it nonetheless showcased the stunner’s fantastic figure with a sports bra and incredibly tight mini shorts.

In the post, Ainsley goes through a variety of HIIT exercises, such as jumps and mountain climbers.

The quick workout suggestion earned just shy of 20,000 likes and around 460 comments.