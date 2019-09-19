Pamela Alexandra Leaves Little To The Imagination In Ultra-Tight Cut-Out Black Mini Dress

Instagram bombshell Pamela Alexandra has managed to bring her followers to their knees once again in her latest snap that leaves little to the imagination.

In the racy photo, the model poses in an impossibly tight dress that exposes most of her enviable curves. The long-sleeved black dress features a series of cut-outs around the chest that leaves her bronzed skin on display and highlights her busty assets. It also cuts off at her upper thigh, revealing her curvy thighs and long legs that end in a pair of lace-up black heels.

The 30-year-old wore her typical blonde curls ironed straight for the night out while accessorizing with a silver pendant necklace. She also added a touch of black eyeliner and mascara in addition to pink, glossy lips.

In the caption of the snap, Pamela wishes her followers a good evening and asks them to leave a comment telling her what time it is where they are. She then reveals that it was 11 p.m. when she posted the photo and tags fashion brand Fashion Nova Curve, which specializes in plus-size wear and styles. Using the geolocation feature of the photo-sharing app, the model reveals that she was in Zurich, Switzerland when the photo was taken.

The post received just over 85,000 likes in the first 18 hours of being posted, in addition to over 2,500 comments. The model’s adoring fans did as they were requested to do and revealed their current local time in the comments section. Many of her 2.5 million followers also commented on how beautiful Pamela looked in the photo and wanted to know what she was doing in Zurich.

“What a beautiful woman,” one Instagram user commented.

“Gods true living artpiece,” another follower wrote, following up with two heart-eyed emoji.

“Its 2:08pm got so excited when I saw the pic, I forgot your question,” yet one other social media user chimed in.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pamela frequently takes to the popular social media site to promote a variety of brands. While Fashion Nova Curve is one of her favorites, she has also modeled items for other brands. Experts have estimated that due to her millions of followers and willingness to be an Instagram influencer, she likely makes upwards of $25,000 with a single post. Instagram models and influencers are often paid based off of how many followers they have.

In addition to posting products from various fashion brands, the model also takes to the social media site to document her travels to a number of sun-soaked destinations.