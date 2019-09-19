Australian ‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Goes Topless In Sexiest Instagram Shots

Natalie Roser recently posted some risqué photos on Instagram and it’s driving her fans wild.

Some may call the pics artistic, while others may even label them as classy, but one thing is for sure, these are some of the sexiest photos of Natalie on the web. The former Australian Miss Universe finalists bared her top half in a series of outdoor shots that left little to the imagination.

The blonde bombshell dropped three mind-blowing black-and-white snaps on September 18. The photos feature her sans top, but with a lot of attitude. She paired her naked cleavage with a white string bikini bottom that exposed the model’s long, athletic legs.

The former Maxim cover girl looked bronzed and sophisticated as she posed with the confidence of a woman who knows she’s beautiful. The semi-nude photographs were especially appealing because of the way she uses nature as her props.

In the first photo, Natalie sits astride a large tree branch. She posed with her knee up to her chest as she stared into the distance. The second pic shows Natalie covering her nipples with her hand. She leans back, hunches her shoulders forward, and looks completely relaxed as she rests on the branch. The final photograph has Natalie throwing her head back in wild abandon as she rests her hands on the tree trunk. She lifted her face up to the sun as the light dipped and dimmed over her intoxicating beauty.

Part of Natalie’s allure in these breathtaking shots is the way that she is styled. Her long blonde tresses are swept into an old Hollywood glam look with its tucks and perfect curls. She also drew attention to her lips and eyes by wearing a strong brow, lashings of mascara, and a well-defined lip.

Natalie’s fans were blown away by the Instagram model’s snaps. She boasts a following of over 1.1 million fans who stalk her pages regularly. This particular photo has already racked up close to 13,000 views in a short period of time. Many of her fans also took the time out to compliment her on the pics.

One follower said, “Keep up the great work you are one of the greats models right now. Killing it.”

Another praised the Australian stunner by saying, “Statuesque-classical goddess comes to mind…”

It appears as if Natalie’s topless photos achieved the look that she was going for and that her fans loved her timeless and elegant look. Not too long ago, The Inquisitr reported that Natalie was wearing some skimpy shorts, so it seems as if she can change it up as she pleases. Follow Natalie’s Instagram page if you would like to see more of her photos.