Bodacious Model Chantel Zales Sizzles In Tiny Blue Bikini On Instagram

Chantel Zales delighted her fans on social media again this week by posing in a skimpy little bikini while getting steamy on the beach.

In the sexy snapshots, the model shows off her toned body as she sports a bright blue bikini while sitting on her knees in the sand. She posts five different photos of herself in the swimwear and asks her followers to pick the one that they like the best.

Zales flaunted her massive cleavage, flat tummy, toned arms, impressive abs, and lean legs in the snaps, as a gorgeous ocean view can be seen behind her. The white sand beach, blue sky full of clouds, and some green foliage can also be seen in the photos.

Chantel wore her long, bright blonde hair parted down the center and styled in beachy waves the fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders.

She also sported a full face of makeup in the pictures, which included darkened eyebrow and dark, thick lashes. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a bright pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photos she urged her followers not to let the opinions of others stop them from growing in life.

Of course, Zales’ loyal followers hit up the comment section of the post to choose their favorite photos from the slideshow, and tell the model how stunning she looked in the pictures.

“I like the glare line on 3, makes it look like an actual photograph that got developed at a Kodak shack. Old school. Lol. That or 1, sexy intense stare,” one of Chantel’s social media followers said about their favorite photos.

“Every dress, outfit, bikini and lingerie you wear u look beyond stunning. No one can slay it and work a bikini like you Chantel,” another loyal fan gushed over the model.

“You are so beautiful. Always looking great,” a third comment on read.

According to Biographics World, Zales is one of the highest paid models on Instagram and has a net worth of a whopping 5.36 million that she’s amassed from her modeling career.

However, Chantel thinks of herself as more than just a model who dons bikinis for a living. She also considers herself a fitness expert and a fashion designer.

Meanwhile, fans who want to keep up with Chantel Zales’ latest bikini pictures should follow the model on her Instagram account.