10 Times Demi Moore Looked Smokin’ Hot On The Red Carpet

Demi Moore is back on track. After a period of time marked by depression, substance use, relationship issues, and a spiraling career, the 56-year-old now has a new book and new movie coming out. Her memoir, Inside Out, hits bookstore shelves next week, and last night, she stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of her latest film, Corporate Animals.

For a few years in the early 2010s, Moore’s life was spiraling out of control, according to some of her friends and family. In 2012, she split from her third husband, Ashton Kutcher, and soon began suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues. These issues led to fallouts with her family, particularly her daughters.

“She was really struggling mentally and didn’t take care of herself,” an anonymous source told People Magazine.

In a 2012 incident, Moore got sick after smoking synthetic marijuana and inhaling nitrous oxide and was rushed to the hospital.

These past few years, however, the actress has been working to put herself back together. This rebuilding has included repairing her relationships with her kids and getting her career back on track.

In honor of Moore’s reinvention (and the release of her memoir slated for September 24), here are 10 times that she looked absolutely smokin’ hot on the red carpet.

In Versace At The 82nd Academy Awards

Back in 2010, Moore stunned in a nude-hued, strapless, ruffled Versace gown at the 82nd annual Academy Awards. She paired the look with some flashy jewelry and a pair of gold, open-toed heels.

Although she was not nominated for any awards that year, her status as a bankable actress meant that she simply had to be invited to the Oscars.

In Royal Blue At The 13th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards

In 2011, Moore turned up at a fashion-industry event sponsored by lifestyle brand Lacoste. She wore a royal blue, strapless dress that showed off her amazing figure. At the event, Moore and her then-husband Kutcher took the stage to introduce a montage for costume designer Julie Weiss, who was honored with the Disaronno Career Achievement Award in Film and Television Award, according to HuffPost.

In Zac Posen At The 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala

In 2014, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art hosted an event to honor artist Barbara Kruger and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, and Moore stole the show in her stunning black dress by Zac Posen.

The sexy number featured a high neckline and a mermaid-esque bodice that flared out into a bit of a train. She complimented the look with jewels by Neil Lane.

With Rumer Willis At The Cinema For Peace Event Benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization

Moore stepped out with her daughter, then-23-year-old Rumer Willis, in 2012, at the Cinema for Peace event. Both women chose classic “LBD’s” showing off their legs as they walked the red carpet.

The mother-daughter duo were on hand to raise money and awareness for a charity that helped victims of a devastating earthquake that killed an estimated 300,000 people.

In Gucci At The 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Every year, the LACMA honors worthy recipients, and Demi Moore has been a frequent attendee. In 2016, she walked the green carpet in a Gucci dress that hit her above the knee. The ivory frock featured intricate stitch work with a black center panel of sorts and red puffed sleeves.

She wore her hair half up and half down, and completed the look with a pair of eclectic pumps and a black and red clutch.

In Yellow At The Joneses Screening In Toronto

The Toronto Film Festival may not have the same cachet as Cannes or Aspen, but an opportunity to screen a film is an opportunity to screen a film. Such was the case for Moore who was on hand at the 2009 iteration to promote her film, The Joneses.

On the step-and-repeat, Moore was seen in a short yellow dress with adorable ruffles. She paired the look with a pair of classic black pumps.

A Navy Goddess At The Screening Of Killers

Demi wasn’t in Killers, but her then-husband Ashton Kutcher was, and she turned up to support him. Kutcher co-starred alongside Katherine Heigl in a largely forgettable film about a woman who falls in love with a man who turns out to be an assassin.

However, all eyes were on Moore as she graced the red carpet in a form-fitting navy blue gown.

It Was A Hot Pink Affair At The L.A. Premiere Of The Joneses



For another screening of The Joneses, this time in Los Angeles, Moore decided to go short — when it came to her dress, that is — again.

She chose a hot pink minidress with a bustle of sorts in the back. A similar-hue pattern gave the dress a bit of depth. The look was finished off with silver heels.

Going Sheer At The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Moore attended the 2016 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in a sheet black gown by Zac Posen — a clear favorite. Rather than calling in a stylist to bring some new looks to the table, Moore actually chose the gown from her very own closet.

“The skintight gown featured a collared neckline, which she left unbuttoned to show some skin, and ruffles down the front. She accessorised with stacks of diamond bracelets on each arm, one large diamond ring on her right hand, and big bling earrings,” Yahoo Style UK reported at the time.

A Little Peek-A-Boo Action At The Vogue 100 Festival

Back in 2016, Vogue magazine celebrated its 100th year of monthly publication of its British edition. The event was held at Kensington Gardens in London.

Moore looked fabulous in a fuscia, black, and silver dress by Roberto Cavalli that featured a sheer area in the center for some added sex appeal.