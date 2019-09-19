Nike Drops Antonio Brown After Sexual Assault Allegations Emerge

Antonio Brown has lost a major endorsement deal, with Nike announcing it is no longer associated with the troubled NFL star.

The company’s announcement came on Thursday, just a few days after a second woman claimed that Brown acted in a sexually inappropriate manner with her. The development was reported by CBS Boston, noting that Nike did not offer any further details about why it had cut ties with Brown or how the agreement came to an end. Instead, the company announced the move in a terse statement.

“Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” a company spokesperson told the outlet.

As the report noted, Nike has already pulled all of the wide receiver’s signature sneakers from its website, though it still did list some jerseys from his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders.

Brown has found himself in controversy for much of the past few months, starting with his troubled tenure with the Oakland Raiders. Brown had a series of off-the-field episodes, taking to social media to blast the team, posting audio of a private phone call with coach Jon Gruden, and eventually taking to Instagram to ask for his release from the team. Just hours after the team granted his release, Brown signed with the New England Patriots.

His tenure in New England has not been a smooth one, however. Just a few days after Brown started practicing with the team, he was hit with a federal lawsuit from former personal trainer Britney Taylor who claimed that Brown had sexually assaulted her on a series of occasions.

As The Inquisitr reported, a second woman later came forward to claim that Brown acted in an inappropriate manner with her as well. The unnamed woman spoke to Sports Illustrated, saying that Brown exposed himself to her while she was painting a mural in his home.

“I was about 40 percent done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-a** naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me,” the woman said.

The woman said she ignored his advances, and the working relationship “ended abruptly” afterward. The woman, who said she has no plans to sue Antonio Brown and is not seeking compensation for the incident, noted that he never ended up paying her the $700 he owed from purchasing a painting at a charity auction.

From NFL Now: #Patriots WR Antonio Brown is currently eligible to play football again, while two of the alleged incidents have a statuTe of limitations and won't be criminally investigated. pic.twitter.com/fvyCe26atM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019

Antonio Brown has denied wrongdoing, saying that he and Britney Taylor had a consensual relationship, and through a spokesperson denied the incident described by the second accuser.