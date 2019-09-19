Angela Simmons’ Scorching Hot Blue And Pink Bikini Stirs Up Instagram Frenzy

Angela Simmons has been heating up Instagram with sexy photos of late and shows no signs of stopping.

In her most recent post, the 32-year-old Growing Up Hip Hop star is rocking a pink and blue two-piece swimsuit that does a great job of showing off her cleavage and toned curvy figure. The reality TV star/ entrepreneur was on a beach when the photo was taken and her long windswept hair and provocative pose only heighten the impact of the image.

The photo attracted close to 50,000 and over 500 comments during the first hour after it was posted. Many of the commenters praised Angela for showing off her natural body in the photos.

“Yummy indeed,” wrote one fan before adding a string of emojis to their comment.

“All Natural Beauty” another person commented.

“Breathtaking,” wrote a third fan.

“So sexy with your beautiful self,” another infatuated fan commented.

As The Inquisitr reported, this isn’t the first bikini photo that Angela has posted this week. A couple of days ago, she shared two photos of herself in a sizzling orange two-piece swimsuit and a lacy black coverup. The photos have a combined total of more than 500,000 likes. She also posted a photo of herself in a black lacy teddy on her birthday Wednesday night.

Angela is the daughter of hip hop legend Rev Run and became famous at a young age thanks to a reality show about the family’s life called Run’s House. The show ran from 2005 to 2009 and documented their ups and downs as Rev tried to manage their large family unit. The show also spawned a spin-off featuring Angela and her sister Vanessa called Daddy’s Girls which followed them as they navigated the challenging journey of building a business beyond the shadow of their father’s fame.

After building a career as fashion designer/businesswoman, Angela made the return to reality TV with the premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop in 2016. The show chronicles the lives of a group of friends who each has at least one parent who is a very famous name in the music industry.

Vanessa Simmons is also on the show alongside Romeo ‘Lil Romeo’ Miller who is the son of rapper/entrepreneur Master P, Damon “Boogie Dash, the son of the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records Dame Dash, Egypt Criss whose mother is Peppa of Salt N’ Peppa, and more.

It can be easy to dismiss the cast as just “rich kids” but in an interview with the LA Sentinel, Vanessa Simmons stressed that growing up with a famous parent doesn’t necessarily mean that you can easily get everything you want.

“I think people have a lot of misconceptions about people that grow up privileged,” she said. “Everything is not spoon-fed to us, we have to work for our name and that’s just the truth.”