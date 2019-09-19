Kourtney Kardashian And French Montana Reportedly Not Together Amid Dating Rumors

A lot has been written about Kourtney Kardashian and her younger sister Khloe’s ex, rapper French Montana. The pair are known to get along and spend time together often, and they even comment on each other’s social media pages regularly.

Because of their close relationship, it has been rumored countless times that the two may actually be romantically linked. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the two celebs sparked dating rumors yet again after they were spotted arriving together at Genghis Cohen in Los Angeles this week. The duo were there to celebrate the birthday of their mutual friend, Steph Shepherd, and they later headed to Hyde Clyde to keep the party going — leaving many to wonder if Kourt and French were indeed an item following the crazy night out.

However, it seems like there is nothing going on between the 40-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the 34-year-old artist other than a great friendship. According to Hollywood Life, French has been close with most KarJenner clan members since he and Khloe split up back in September 2014, including eldest sister Kourtney.

“Kourtney Kardashian and the entire Kardashian clan are on good terms with French. They went together to Genghis Cohen in LA on Friday for Steph Shep’s birthday party since they’re both friends with her,” a source told the outlet, adding that “there’s absolutely nothing romantic going on between them. They hang out often and just aren’t photographed together.”

“This was not their first time hanging out and it won’t be their last. Khloe couldn’t care less as she, too, is cool with French. The entire family loves and respects him and are still very friendly with him,” the source said. Furthermore, it seems like Kourt was busy “flirting with another guy most of the night,” according to the insider.

The mother-of-three has been single for a while after parting ways with her ex-beau Younes Bendjima last year. Prior to that relationship, she was with her fellow KUWTK star Scott Disick for around a decade, and they share three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Scott has been famously dating Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia for over two years now.

Loading...

And while much has been written about Kourtney’s romantic life ever since she split with Younes, she has not publicly addressed any of the rumors regarding her dating history. The reality TV star is currently focused on her kids and her growing business, which includes her Poosh lifestyle platform.