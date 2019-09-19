Carrie Underwood Sizzles In A Sparkling Dress So Short, Jaws Are Dropping

Carrie Underwood is in the midst of her “Cry Pretty 360” tour, so it’s not unusual for the star to rock numerous outfits that flaunt her fabulous figure. However, one in particular is making jaws drop, and that is a red sparkling dress that short enough to show a large amount of the country crooner’s toned thighs.

The picture came from the Intrust Bank Arena Instagram account. The area had just hosted her show yesterday, and thanked the American Idol alum for what they deemed an “incredible” performance. Currently in Kansas, Carrie is currently finishing up the Midwestern part of her tour before moving onto the southern United States.

In the triple post update, the picture shows Carrie wearing a sparkling red dress. It is a chic look, with a crewneck cut and long sleeves. However, the dress also adds some sultriness into the mix with its figure-hugging cut, which showcases her curves to their best advantage, in addition to the super short hemline.

Carrie’s legs were then elongated even further with a pair of high-heeled black booties.

In the first picture, Carrie sings into the microphone, as her toned thighs grabbed attention thanks to the minidress. Second picture is a close-up of the country beauty singing into the microphone, with her wavy blonde locks on full display.

Last, but not least, once again shows the singer in full, though this time from the side. Her hourglass figure is more apparent than ever as she walks across stage.

It’s little surprise that the “American Girl” singer is in such fantastic shape. After all, Carrie has not only expressed her dedication to fitness, but also founded her own clothing line, Calia by Carrie Underwood.

In addition, she recently posted a workout to social media, where she sweats during the grueling exercises in skintight athleisure, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Though the country star has a lot on her plate, she can take pride that it is definitely paying off. The tour has been a huge success for the blonde beauty, and estimates are guessing that the tour will net around $50 million for the singer.

The triumph of the tour will also likely help Carrie overcome some of her own personal tragedies. Much of “Cry Pretty 360” is about dealing with sorrow, like Carrie’s own two miscarriages.

“I was still trying to do my job and put on a smiley happy face and be Carrie Underwood. And then I’d go home and fall apart,” Carrie said in an interview with The Guardian about her struggle to adjust after the heartbreak.

“I guess you wait for things to stop hurting at some point,” she added. “But letting yourself go there… other people that are going through the same thing, it kind of connects you to them.”