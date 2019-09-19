Watch Eintracht Frankfurt Vs. Arsenal FC UEFA Europa League Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, 2019 Group Stage

Arsenal FC open their third UEFA Europa League campaign in a row the they travel to Germany to face Eintracht Frankfurt.

After legendary Manager Arsene Wenger led Arsenal to 20 straight UEFA Champions League group stage qualifications, the Gunners now led by second-year Coach Unai Emery open their third consecutive UEFA Europa League group stage when they travel to Germany to face last season’s surprise Europa League team, Eintracht Frankfurt. In the battle of 2018/2019 losing finalist, Arsenal, against semi-finalist, Frankfurt, the German team may hold a slight edge just based on The Eagles’ stellar European record, per Bundesliga.com. The Frankfurt side have won 21 of their 30 Europa League matches, while losing only three with six draws. They’ll put that record on then line in the match that will stream live against the English Premier League giants.

To find out how to watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Arsenal FC UEFA Europa League Group F opener live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:55 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 51,500-seat Waldstadion, or Commerzbank-Arena as it is officially named, in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, September 19. That start time will be 5:55 p.m. British Summer Time in the United Kingdom.

Back in the United States, the game gets underway at 12:55 p.m. EDT, 9:55 a.m. PDT. In India, the Die Adler vs. Gunners match kicks off at 10:25 p.m. on Thursday night.

Arsenal faced fellow Premier League side Chelsea FC in the 2018/2019 Europa League final, as The Inquisitr reported, only to be crushed, 4-1. Chelsea also eliminated Eintracht Frankfurt at the semifinal stage. The Eagles lost out on penalty kicks after dueling the eventual champions to a pair of 1-1 draws.

For this, the first-ever meeting between the German and English clubs, Emery has been forced to make the trip without a quartet of his top players according to the BBC. Mesut Ozil was left behind for “rest,” while forward Alexandre Lacazette stays behind with a sore ankle. Fullbacks Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney were also deemed not yet fit for the UEFA Europa League opener.

Arsenal have lost four straight on recent trips to Germany, and won only five and lost nine in a total of 19 visits to face Bundesliga clubs.

Eintracht’s Portuguese striker Gonçalo Paciência has scored three times in four games this season. Alex Grimm / Getty Images

To watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Arsenal FC UEFA Europa League group-stage opening matchup stream live online in the United States, access the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

Loading...

Another way to watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Arsenal FC showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription is to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV or AT&T TV Now, formerly known as DirecTV Now, which will carry the match via a feed from UniMás, the sports and entertainment channel owned by Univision. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing a week-long period for fans to watch the UEFA Europa League group stage match, and other UEFA matches, livestream for free.

Inside the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry a stream of the match, while in Germany, TeleClub Sport will also stream the game live. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia livestream. In Canada, fans may watch the livestream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will livestream the match.

In many African countries, the game will be streamed via the Super Sport network. To find streaming links for the above listed sources of Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Arsenal FC, as well as streaming sources in many other countries around the globe, check out LiveSoccerTV.