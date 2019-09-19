Cher, 73, Looks Youthful While Flaunting Cleavage In Purple Jumpsuit Cut Down To Her Navel

Cher may be 73-years-old, but the singer looks ageless. The Daily Mail reports that on Wednesday, she appeared on America’s Got Talent to perform a cover of ABBA’s “Waterloo,” and nailed it.

Cher wore a skintight, purple velvet jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. The singer’s ample cleavage and flat tummy were on full display in the ensemble, as well as her toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

The Oscar-winning actress rocked the house and sounded flawless as she wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in voluminous curls that fell around her shoulders and down her back.

Cher also donned a full face of makeup for the performance, which included darkened eyebrows, purple eye shadow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She added a shimmering highlighter on her famous face and a light pink glossy color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Cher jazzed up her ensemble with sequins placed up and down the neckline and around the cuffs of her sleeves. She added a shiny belt tied around her waist, and metallic platform heels as she owned the stage while multiple dancers dressed in an array of vivid colors danced around her as her band played in the background.

The singer, who has been a huge style inspiration to celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, is a marvel to some who can’t get over how young and vibrant she is at 73.

Prevention reports that the singer works hard to keep her body in shape, revealing that she hits the gym five days a week, and that she has a trainer who doesn’t let her use her age as an excuse.

Cher has also admitted in the past that she eats a mostly plant-based diet, and that she doesn’t consume ham, red meat, or dairy.

“Pastas give me a lot of energy, and so do fruits like bananas, papaya, and nectarines, because they have a lot of sugar but it isn’t refined,” the singer previously stated of her healthy diet.

“Being healthy has always been part of my life. It just works for me. There are things I don’t like that are unhealthy, like drugs and drinking, so I never got into them to begin with. I smoked cigarettes for a while and I’d have done drugs had I liked them, but they didn’t agree with me,” she revealed back in 2013 of her everyday healthy approach to life.