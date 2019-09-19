Abigail Ratchford’s Red-Hot Lingerie Selfie Sends Instagram To Its Knees

Abigail Ratchford is sending Instagram to its knees again with a steamy new snap that is proving hard to be ignored.

On Thursday, September 19, the “Queen of Curves” treated her 9 million followers to an early morning Instagram selfie that sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform. The sexy bedroom snap was captured through the babe’s cellphone as she posed in a large, light-adorned mirror to show off her famous curves in a set of red-hot lingerie that left nearly nothing to the imagination.

Abigail sent pulses racing in the nearly nonexistent ensemble that made for a seriously NSFW display — though her millions of fans hardly seemed bothered by the showing of skin. The 27-year-old wore a bold red, lace bra that provided as little coverage to her voluptuous assets as possible, just barely making the cut to not violate Instagram’s no nudity policy. Cleavage spilled out of the barely-there cut-out bra from every angle, and the view certainly sent some of her fans into a frenzy.

On her lower half, the beauty sported a pair of matching red panties that were so tiny, they were hardly noticeable in the sizzling selfie. The garment covered only what was necessary and flaunted the model’s toned legs and sculpted abs thanks to its high-cut design and thin waistband. To add to her look, Abigail also sported a matching red lace robe, though the coverage it provided to her revealing ensemble was minimal. The slinky number fell down the babe’s shoulders in a sultry fashion to reveal her lean, toned arms, while its thin, satin tie wrapped loose around her waist to highlight her flat midsection even more.

Despite appearing to have just woken up, Abigail was still glammed up for the early morning photo shoot. Her long, dark tresses were worn down in messy waves, which were gathered to one side of her head and spilled over her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a heavily lined, glossy lip, smokey eye, and shimmering highlighter that made her striking features pop.

The newest addition to the Instagram model’s page was an instant hit with her millions of fans. At the time of this writing, the upload racked up more than 23,000 likes after just 50 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the bombshell with compliments on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous and perfect as always,” one person wrote, while another said that Abigail was “the hottest girl in the world.”

“You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” commented a third.

Abigail often flaunts her incredible figure on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently gave her fans a double dose of her famous curves with a side-by-side set of photos that saw her rocking a thong bodysuit as well as a strappy set of lingerie. Both outfits drove her fans absolutely wild.