Josh Turner’s Crew Involved In Post-Concert Crash That Injured 7, Left 1 Dead

Gospel and country crooner Josh Turner performed in Paso Robles, California on Wednesday night. A bus carrying his crew after the concert had a serious accident while heading to the next location. Turner and his fellow band members were not on the bus involved, but a handful of people were injured and one person died.

KCAL details that the passenger bus that crashed was carrying Turner’s road crew. The accident happened as the bus was traveling on Highway 46 and was making its way toward Washington for a concert slated to take place Thursday night.

Apparently, the crew’s bus veered off the highway near Shandon and went down an embankment. While the accident is currently under investigation, KSBY shares that the California Highway Patrol (CHP) has ruled out alcohol or drugs as issues involved in the crash.

The bus driver reportedly drove off of the highway and traveled across an area of vegetation before ending up in the river bed. Emergency personnel who were first on the scene detailed that the bus went over an 80-foot cliff and landed in the sand.

Reports reveal that there were eight or nine passengers on the bus at the time of the crash. Apparently, everybody on the bus ended up with injuries. Two are said to have received significant injuries, while everybody else’s were moderate. There was one fatality.

[FINAL] #CenterIC Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident. Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured. #CHP and #Firefighters will be at scene several hours for investigation and clean up. pic.twitter.com/zVnPEjy5BN — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 19, 2019

Two people were fully thrown from the bus. It was one of the two who were ejected that passed away. The driver was pulled from the bus and taken to a Fresno hospital via air.

A truck driver who witnessed the accident shared details with authorities, saying the bus was going 60 to 65 mph at the time of the incident. Apparently, the speed limit on that stretch of the highway is 55 mph.

The driver of the bus that was following this one said they did not see any brake lights as the accident began. The vehicle will be checked for possible mechanical issues and the CHP is also looking into whether the driver involved in the accident may have experienced a medical issue of some sort.

This is the second fatal car accident to involve a country singer in the past couple of weeks. As The Inquisitr recently detailed, up-and-coming country singer Kylie Rae Harris died as she was traveling to perform in New Mexico.

A 16-year-old died in that accident with Kylie. While toxicology reports on Harris have not yet been released, authorities did indicate that Harris was responsible for the crash and they believed alcohol was involved.

So far, it doesn’t appear that the name of the deceased crew member from this new accident has been released. It also does not appear that Josh Turner or his team have released any sort of statement via social media about the accident. The highway was closed for several hours overnight and the investigation at the scene where the bus landed continues.