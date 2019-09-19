‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Calls Out 50 Cent For Cyberbullying On Instagram, Again

Lala Kent is fighting back against the rapper's online digs.

Lala Kent is attempting to fight back against 50 Cent as he continues to bash her and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, on Instagram.

Following a number of posts shared by the rapper, in which he labeled the Vanderpump Rules star a number of things, including a “drunk” and a “crackhead,” Kent took to her Instagram page where she reinforced a message she first shared on her Instagram Stories days ago.

In her post, Kent accused 50 Cent of cyberbullying but said that she has a strong mindset. As she explained, she’s been dealt with far worse things than being called names and falsely accused of bad behavior.

While Kent said on Instagram that she was being bullied, she was the one who actually reignited her feud with 50 Cent last week when she told Andy Cohen on his late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, that she had “dinged” the rapper’s ego and claimed to have “receipts” proving she got under his skin during their initial feud in April.

As Radar Online reported days ago, Kent went after 50 Cent in April by suggesting the male rapper was actually female.

“She swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she’s up in here watching Bravo. Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!? I smell fish coming from fifty’s direction,” she wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent reportedly felt that despite the things she has said about 50 Cent, he had no right to come for her in the way he did on Instagram, especially considering she’s worked so hard and been so open about her sobriety in hopes of helping others with their struggles.

“Lala feels that 50 Cent has hit way below the belt in his social media campaign against her. Lala has struggled with her demons and has worked incredibly hard on her sobriety and thinks 50 was completely out of line,” a source told Hollywood Life.

Several months ago, Kent admitted that she is an alcoholic and said she had taken the steps necessary to get and stay sober after deeming her use of alcohol as excessive. As for 50 Cent’s claims in regard to potential drug use, Kent has denied any such thing, telling her fans and followers on Instagram that no other substances were involved with her decision to get sober.

Kent and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.