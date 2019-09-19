Kelly Ripa Holds A Cigarette In Hilarious Porn Spoof Video With A Loaf Of Bread

Kelly Ripa often makes her fans laugh, and this week was no exception when she posted a hilarious, yet bizarre, video to her Instagram story that she called “The Risen Loaf: An all bread porno.”

In the clip, one of Kelly’s assistants is seen coming into her dressing room and finding an odd scene. Kelly lays on the floor under a cream-colored knitted blanket and holds a cigarette in her hand. The cigarette is not lit, but she does pretend to smoke it.

The talk show host lays next to a loaf of bread, which is covered up by a paper sleeve. The bread also has a cigarette sticking out of it, as Kelly yells at her assistant to give her some privacy with the bread, and then looks longing at the baked good and pretends to puff on her cigarette.

The porn spoof seemed to be a funny way for Kelly to promote a segment on her show, Live With Kelly & Ryan, where they pick their favorite breads for their “bread club.”

The Inquisitr reported earlier in the week that Kelly also posed for a photo where she showcased her curves in a skimpy red top and no pants while surrounded by and covered with loaves of bread.

Kelly made headlines to start off the week when she posted another racy video to her Instagram story. Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos posted a clip on his story along with his Riverdale co-star, KJ Apa, and asked his wife to send him a video in return, and did she ever.

Kelly’s clip consisted of her in her dressing room wearing nothing but a skintight, nude bodysuit from Kim Kardashian’s Skims collection as Billie Eilish’s song “Bad Guy” played in the background.

People Magazine reports that Mark and Kelly may be able to spend a bit more time together now that their nest has gotten a bit more empty. Their daughter, Lola, recently moved out and headed off to college at NYU.

Loading...

Kelly opened up about the moment, sharing a photo of herself giving her daughter a hug and a kiss before leaving her at college.

She also posted a photo of Lola as a little girl, and revealed in the caption that both she and Mark were in tears over dropping her off at school, and that Mark was actually “sobbing” about his little girl leaving home.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kelly’s wild content and sweet posts about her family by following the TV personality on her Instagram account.