Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Collapses In Bill’s Arms

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 20 reveals that a sudden crisis will take everyone by surprise. And when Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) realizes that Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) condition is serious, things may never be the same again.

Earlier this week, Katie had a falling out with her biological niece, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). She ranted at the former croupier and told her that her father, Storm Logan, would be ashamed of her. To emphasize her point, Katie had taken Flo’s hand and laid it over her heart.

B&B fans know that Katie has had a couple of heart attacks in the past. Therefore, it would seem logical that if she gets ill, it could be related to her heart. But it appears as if all this fussing about Storm’s heart in Katie’s chest has been a red herring.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie will summon Bill. Once again, Dollar Bill will prove that he puts family first when he leaves Spencer Publications to be by his side. Since Bill knows Katie’s past history, he has every reason to be worried about the mother of his child. And he knows that time is of the essence and he will therefore act quickly.

Katie makes it known to Flo that she's not welcome with the Logans or in Los Angeles. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/RW2YpMnFoW #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/5j23xEwG48 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 17, 2019

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the situation is far more serious than what Bill could have ever imagined. When he sees Katie, he knows that their time is limited. But it’s when she collapses in his arms that he realizes all that he stands to lose, per She Knows Soaps.

Bill will be panic-stricken with an unconscious Katie in his arms. He will need to think on his feet and rush to the nearest hospital. Although they decided to postpone their wedding, Bill and Katie are still very much in love. He will be gutted at the thought of losing her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease a major twist in the tale. While many thought that Katie was having trouble with her heart again, it appears as if her kidneys are failing. When the doctors make the diagnosis, Bill will be shattered because they will also inform the family that Katie needs a transplant urgently. As Bill professes his undying love for an unconscious Katie, tears will flow as her family contemplates a life without her.

The Inquisitr reports that Finnegan George, who plays Will Spencer, will star in this episode.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.