Beto O’Rourke Proposes ‘Drug War Justice Grants’ For People Convicted Of Nonviolent Marijuana Offenses

'We need to not only end the prohibition on marijuana, but also repair the damage done to the communities of color disproportionately locked up in our criminal justice system or locked out of opportunity because of the War on Drugs,' he said.

Beto O’Rourke has proposed “Drug War Justice Grants” for people convicted on nonviolent marijuana offenses. In addition, he proposes fully legalizing marijuana at the federal level and taxing and regulating it the same way alcohol is taxed and regulated, Politico reports.

O’Rourke has long made marijuana legalization a part of his platform, having advocated for the federal government to legalize back when he was a city council member in El Paso, and having co-written a book about, among other things, the effect the War on Drugs, marijuana in particular, has had on communities as well as Mexican drug cartels.

Now eyeing the White House, O’Rourke has offered what would be the key points of his legalization plan, should he be elected president. Specifically, the plan calls for legalizing marijuana at the federal level, and taxing it and regulating it in much the same way that alcohol is taxed and regulated. That includes making every effort to ensure that the product is kept away from children, and educating users about the dangers of driving while high.

Further, he proposes expunging the records of those convicted of simple marijuana possession, of using his power of clemency to release non-violent marijuana offenders currently behind bars, and removing marijuana-related offenses as a grounds for denying citizenship or deporting foreigners in the U.S.

But the heart of his proposal rests on what he calls “Drug War Justice Grants,” which he hopes will be a starting point at not only ending the War on Drugs (or at least, as it applies to marijuana), but remedying some of the wrongs wrought by the decades-old policies of prohibition.

Specifically, he suggests a federal marijuana tax, the proceeds of which would go into a fund that would be distributed in a variety of ways. Some of that money would go directly to people who have served time for non-violent marijuana convictions, the amount to be based on the amount of time they served.

Other uses for the money include using to fund treatment programs and re-entry services and programs in communities disproportionately affected by marijuana arrests. Further, he wants local governments to waive licensing fees for low-income people who have been convicted of non-violent marijuana offenses, if they’re interested in getting into the legal marijuana trade.

“It’s our responsibility to begin to remedy the injustices of the past and help the people and communities most impacted by this misguided war,” he said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, all of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates favor legalizing marijuana, to one degree or another. Many, like O’Rourke, support going even further than just legalizing, with plans that include provisions intended to right some of the wrongs of the War on Drugs. Joe Biden is the least marijuana-positive of the candidates, only going so far as to support allowing each of the states to set their own policies.