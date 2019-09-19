Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Rocks Sexy Pink Bikini While Enjoying Morning Coffee

Danielle Knudson certainly seems to be enjoying her vacation.

The Canadian bombshell has been in Italy for the last week soaking up every last bit of summer, and has been far from shy about flooding her Instagram feed with photos from the trip. The latest addition to the collection was shared on Thursday, September 19, and yet again has her fans going absolutely wild.

In the photo, the 30-year-old was caught lounging on a yacht with a plush gray towel underneath her and her morning cup of coffee in hand. The golden sun spilled over the babe’s bronzed skin, which was left very much on display in a hot pink bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The camera was positioned behind Danielle as she stretched out her incredible bikini body across the leather seats, showing off nearly every inch of her impressive physique. She sported a sexy, bandeau-style bikini top that clung tight to her voluptuous assets, while its low cut neckline fell in the middle of her bosom to make for a seriously busty display of more than an eyeful of cleavage. A stack of dainty pendant choker necklaces fell over the beauty’s bare decolletage as sell, drawing even more attention to the exposed area.

On her lower half, Danielle sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms in the same bold hue that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. She posed with one of her long, toned legs bent up at the knee and twisted across her other leg, flashing a glimpse of her curvy booty that her 485,000 followers certainly did not ignore. The number sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, as well as her flat midsection and sculpted abs, which have often made an appearance on the model’s Instagram page.

Danielle shaded herself from the sun with a pair of oversized, round sunglasses that were perfectly on trend. She also wore a light pink scrunchie around her wrist in case she needed to tie up her hair later, though for the time being, her honey blonde tresses were worn down, spilling behind her back as she rested under the sun.

The Instagram sensation’s latest upload was an instant hit with her fans who quickly began showering it with love. The post has racked up over 1,800 likes after six hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful as ever,” one person wrote, while another called Danielle an “angel of paradise.”

“Would love to sit and have a cup of coffee with you. What an honor it would be,” commented a third.

Danielle is hardly a stranger to showing some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Instagram model recently flaunted her famous backside in a seriously skimpy tan bikini that did way more showing than covering up, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.