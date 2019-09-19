‘The View’ Star Whoopi Goldberg Stuns Viewers With Drastic New Look

Moderator of The View Whoopi Goldberg stunned viewers of the morning talk series with a dramatic new look on Wednesday, September 18 and news of a new role she is undertaking that will return her to her “first love.”

Instead of her usual short, dark dreadlocks, Goldberg emerged from the wings during the show’s daily entrance alongside castmates Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman donning super-long white dreadlocks pulled away from her face. Against her dark skin and black clothing, the effect was quite striking.

The hosts did not speak of her new style at first until Joy quipped to her longtime pal to tell everyone about her new hair and that she couldn’t stand the suspense.

The EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner) revealed that she has taken a role in the new Stephen King television adaptation of his novel The Stand for CBS All Access. The legendary author announced that Whoopi would be joining his cast during an appearance on The View on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The limited series will be based on the 1978 novel of the same name.

This new role required Whoopi to transform herself into the novel’s character, 108-year-old Mother Abigail, a titular character in the book. She also revealed she would be keeping this look for at least four months.

ABC News reported that Whoopi revealed her excitement about not only the transformation but her own characterization of the role for the book adaptation.

“People need to know that 100 is no longer what you think 100 used to be. When [Stephen King] first wrote this book, Mother Abigail was probably this tall, and she looked like Miss Jane Pittman on steroids,” Whoopi revealed, referring to the 1974 film The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman starring Cecily Tyson.

Whoopi also said, as reported by ABC News, that since she lost weight over the course of the past several months after overcoming a serious health scare, battling both pneumonia and sepsis, the originally planned for long hair for the character needed to be a bit shorter than originally conceived for the role because her face could not be seen.

The View moderator also thanked ABC for allowing her to film The Stand and host the daytime talk show simultaneously so she could return to her “first love,” acting.

Loading...

Just one day before Whoopi debuted her dramatic new look, The Inquisitr reported that panelist Meghan McCain took Fox News’ Laura Ingraham to task over the fact that she claims she was once fat-shamed by the reporter.

McCain revealed during a panel discussion where the hosts discussed Bill Maher’s fat-shaming of others and how he was taken to task by talk show host James Corden over his comments, that she was told by the Fox News personality that she was too fat to be on television. McCain clapped back, stating that she had a gig on The View and Laura did not.

The View airs weekdays on ABC Television.