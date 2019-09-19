Lisa Vanderpump Calls Eileen Davidson A Liar For Not Admitting She Was Fired From ‘RHOBH’

Eileen Davidson called Lisa Vanderpump a “p*ssy” for leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and the restaurant mogul isn’t taking the slight lying down. According to Us Magazine, the feud between the two Housewives alum heated up after the 59-year-old blasted Davidson for not being “honest” about being fired from the hit reality show.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Davidson said that Vanderpump took the easy way out by leaving the show in the wake of the ongoing puppygate scandal. When Bravo host Andy Cohen asked Davidson about her “thoughts on LVP ditching the [RHOBH] reunion and quitting the show,” Davidson didn’t mince words.

“P*ssy move,” she said.

Vanderpump got wind of the comment and decided to fight back with a message of her own, taking the soap star to task for being forced off the show, rather than quitting, and not being open about her departure from the seventh season of RHOBH.

“Mmm @eileen_davidson,” Vanderpump wrote. “At least I resigned, you weren’t honest about the fact that you were fired… Now that’s a p***y move as you call it.”

Vanderpump didn’t leave it there. She later sent out a second message taking a dig at Davidson for a second time after incorrectly tagging the wrong Eileen Davidson in her original message.

“Ok got it…thought it was strange she only had a few followers…but then again…” she wrote.

Davidson raised eyebrows by saying that she sided with Dorit Kemsley in the now-infamous battle over the dog that Vanderpump adopted out to Kemsley. After the dog bit Kemsley’s husband P.K., they gave the pooch to another family, who ultimately surrendered the dog to a kennel. Vanderpump was then accused of selling a story to a tabloid about the situation in order to make Kemsley look bad.

The fallout from the dramatic exchange was the major focus of the ninth season of the show, and ultimately, Vanderpump decided to leave the franchise after appearing on it for nine seasons. She even went so far as to skip the show’s reunion, prompting criticism from her former castmates.

“It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she said of her decision. “I had wonderful things happen this year: opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Davidson, on the other hand, said that she chose to leave the show because she wanted to focus on her other acting jobs. Apparently, Vanderpump doesn’t buy the reason.