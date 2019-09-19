Kourtney Kardashian’s Toilet Posing In Exposing Mini Dress & Elbow Gloves Deemed Unnecessary

Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram appearances tend to go down a hit. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star mostly generates immense praise on both her own social media and the Instagram account promoting her Poosh lifestyle brand – Kourtney’s recent no-makeup post promoting Poosh’s new anti-aging product even saw her dubbed the hottest of the famous sisters, per The Inquisitr.

Feedback to Kourtney’s appearance on Poosh’s Instagram yesterday proved more mixed, though. The photo showed the 40-year-old rocking a sexy look in an unusual setting. Fans saw Kourtney striking a pose in a bathroom doorway, with a toilet visible in the background. The mother of three was looking impossibly sexy in her caption-mentioned “little black dress,” although this racy number wasn’t a nun’s habit. The mini dress was dangerously short, with only one strap upping the ante. The star’s side-boob appeared somewhat spilling out on the left-hand side, although Kourtney knows how to keep it classy. The star’s long legs, chest, and shoulders were all on show, with stockings, heels, and elbow gloves adding a racy finish.

Fans have been responding. While many supportive replies appeared to see users loving the snap, not everyone was digging the setting. A fair few users seemed offended by the toilet background, with their comments definitely reflecting it.

“@kourtneykardashian you should never post a photo with a toilet behind you. Other than that the dress is killer,” one fan wrote.

“Why is there a toilet in the background of this pic?” one user asked.

“I love the look, but keep the dang toilet out of the snap” was a comment that seemed to see a fan a little irate.

“Maybe not,” another added.”

Indeed, of the remarks expressing negativity, it all seemed down to that toilet. Nobody was slamming the outfit, but the latrine in the background just wasn’t doing it for some users.

“Gorgeous foreground, horrible background,” one fan wrote.

“She looks fab even in a disgusting bathroom” saw one individual pick up on the setting.

Despite the backlash, the update proved popular overall, racking up over 19,000 likes overnight. Engagement on Poosh’s Instagram may be lower than on Kourtney’s own page, but this lifestyle brand has its dedicated fanbase.

Kourtney launched Poosh in April of this year. The lifestyle brand was named after her daughter Penelope, with reception largely appearing to see the blog posts, products, and promos well-received. The brand has launched collagen-based products alongside having a swimwear collaboration. As to this post, there might not have been a product being plugged, but fans still seemed to have their thoughts.