Georgina Rodriguez Sizzles In A Corset And Biker Shorts Amidst Engagement Rumors To Christiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez recently released a new video for Yamamay where she danced in a lace corset and biker shorts. In the video, the brunette beauty flaunts her body in a variety of dance moves, showing fans just why she caught the eye of soccer legend Christiano Ronaldo.

Though Georgina met Ronaldo when she was a shop assistant for Gucci, dating the sports star has thrust her into the limelight, and she has taken advantage of the opportunities. In addition to several modeling contracts, Yamamay among them, she also has become a social media sensation, with over 13.3 million followers on Instagram.

However, Georgina most often posts sweet pictures of her family, which includes her own child with Ronaldo, Alana, as well as his three children from other relationships, Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva and Mateo. As sultry videos are not the norm on her account, it makes it all the better.

In the video, the South American stunner begins by writhing on the floor, before launching into a ballet maneuver and doing a number of twirls.

She once again rolls on the floor, before the video clips to Georgina stretching her arm, showing off her long and toned limbs.

In a hashtag in her caption, Georgina urged her followed to be “confident” with themselves.

The video earned nearly 519,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.

“Queeeen,” declared an awe-struck fan.

“Just wow,” added another, with a shocked face, followed by a kissing one.

“You are amazing,” echoed a third, with a couple of black hearts.

Many other commenters simply left emoji, like the fire or heart-eyes face, to express their thoughts.

It was not the first video that Georgina has done with Yamamay. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the brunette beauty had posted a similar clip where she once again danced in lingerie, including a black set with matching thigh-highs.

In addition, there are other pictures on Georgina’s feed of other Yamamay sets.

Loading...

Georgina’s newer video comes just as Ronaldo has declared his intent to marry the beautiful brunette, per The Daily Mail. The two have been dating since 2016.

“She helped me so much. Of course I’m in love with her. We’ll be (married) one day, for sure. It’s my mum’s dream as well,” Ronaldo said.

“So, one day. Why not? It’s great. She’s my friend. We have conversations. I open the heart for her and she opens the heart for me,” he concluded.

Georgina has echoed glowing terms about their relationship. Though she has talked in the past about the difficulties dating an international soccer superstar, she has always maintained that she “would not change it for the world.”

No doubt feeling confident about her life, Georgina most recently stunned at an Alberta Ferretti event, which she also posted to Instagram.