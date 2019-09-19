Aussie Model Madi Edwards Grabs Fans’ Attention In Sexy, Nude Bodysuit While Posing With Her ‘Soul Sister’

Madi Edwards’s most recent Instagram share is undoubtedly one of her hottest yet.

As those who follow the Aussie-born beauty on social media know, Madi loves to delight her fans with a series of NSFW posts that include bikini shots, crop top shots, and a wide range of other sultry images. The stunner has already amassed a following of over 600,000-plus and that number seems to rise on a daily basis. In the most recent photo that was shared with her fans, Madi sizzled in a shot with her “soul sister.”

In the stunning new image, Madi looks nothing short of amazing while posing with a pal. The two girls stand front and center, putting their heads together and pursing their lips for the photo op. Madi wears her long, blond locks pulled halfway back and slightly waved while wearing a gorgeous face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss. She accessorizes the look with a dainty gold necklace.

The bombshell flaunts plenty of cleavage for fans in the NSFW shot while clad in a nude-colored bodysuit that fits her like a glove. Next to her stands her friend, who is also clad in a skintight bodysuit, though hers is white. She also wears a face full of makeup while wearing her long, dyed locks down and waved.

The photo has only been live on Madi’s account for a short time, but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 8,000 likes and 80-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Madi know she looked stunning while countless others gushed over her amazing figure. A few others had no words and commented with emoji instead.

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Such babes omg,” another chimed in with a series of emoji.

“Wow! Great makeup here too,” another raved.

As mentioned before, basically no outfit is off-limits for Madi. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell sizzled in a two-piece lingerie set that featured a tiny triangle top which barely contained her assets. The bottoms of the suit were just as sexy as the top with tiny, floss-like fabric holding the NSFW number together. Madi wore her long, blond locks up in a high ponytail and appeared to be wearing just a little bit of makeup in the photo.

Those who wish to see more of Madi can follow her on Instagram.