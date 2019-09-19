Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumors That She And Scott Travis Broke Up

Fans were concerned after Kylie Jenner posted an image on her Instagram that seemed to indicate that she and boyfriend Travis Scott were on the outs. The makeup mogul apparently decided to address the rumors with an Instagram story showing her, Travis, and baby Stormi laughing it up for the camera.

Kylie posted a photo on Instagram wearing a tight black dress, a pair of smoky sunglasses, and carrying a Dior bag over her shoulder. While some fans were thrilled with her sartorial choices, others noted the caption “ain’t a game, boy,” and the conspicuous lack of photos showing Travis, Kylie, and Stormi in the background, according to The Blast.

Normally, a framed photo of the trio sits in her massive closet, but this time, the family pic was missing, causing some to worry that the two were having trouble in paradise.

“What’s going on with you and Travis?” asked one fan.

“The frame in the background of her and Travis is gone and the caption is sus!!!!” another person wrote.

Eagle-eyed fans noted that the family photo often appears sitting on the countertop of her closet in snaps in the past, so the fact that it was missing was cause for concern, as The Inquisitr reported previously. In one image from August, the photo is sitting at an angle next to the window as Kylie posed in a midriff-baring newspaper shirt and tight pants with a Chanel heart-shaped bag.

To cool down the fire, Kylie posted an image showing a picture of her, Stormi, and Travis laughing, along with several finger paintings by her daughter to prove that all is well with their little fam.

While she appears to have her love life sorted, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO is also focused on her professional life as well. According to People, Kylie is planning to expand her massive brand into home goods. She told interviewers that she “can’t wait to keep expanding and creating new things.”

In addition to makeup, Kylie plans to start making her way into wine, bed linens, or possibly something else, saying that she has found a passion for building new companies.

“After we built Kylie Cosmetics, I feel like I found a passion in building from the ground up and creating businesses and new companies,” she said.

“I haven’t started on wine and bed linens,” Kylie said, “but I think you probably overheard us trademarking everything in different categories so that if I ever decide to come out with wine or bed linens, it’ll be set up.”