Hailey Baldwin Draws Attention As She Wears A Shirt & No Pants In L.A.

Hailey Baldwin commanded attention as she strolled around Los Angeles this week. The Daily Mail reports that the model was photographed running errands in California, but that she decided to leave her pants at home for the outing.

In the paparazzi photos, which were obtained by the outlet, Hailey wore an oversized T-shirt with no bottoms. She sported the white shirt with a leather jacket over top. Hailey wore the garment as an extremely short dress and paired the ensemble with some knee-high white boots that flaunted her long, lean legs in the process.

Hailey wore her long, blonde hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head and accessorized the racy look with some large gold hoop earrings, a pair of dark sunglasses, her wedding ring on her finger, and a black leather purse, which she slung over her shoulder.

Hailey, who celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with husband Justin Bieber last week, also carried a drink, her phone, and a brown paper shopping bag in her hand for her day out.

Hailey appeared to rock a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and pink eye shadow. She added a shimmering glow to her face, pink blush to her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Justin and Hailey haven’t had an easy first year of marriage. Justin has admitted to dealing with some depression and anxiety issues, but Hailey has been by his side the entire way.

Earlier this year, source told Life & Style that the duo were attending therapy together to ensure they handled the ups and downs of their marriage properly.

“[They] are very close and open with each other, but being in the spotlight can put pressure on any relationship. Justin and Hailey want to ensure that they deal with any hiccups like adults, rather than letting them drag out and develop into something bigger,” an insider told the outlet.

Of course, the couple are often the subject of rumors, gossip, and online hate. However, Hailey recently told Vogue Australia that she and Justin are the only ones who really know what their marriage is like.

“When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: “He’s never going to this’, ‘you’re never going to that’, ‘you’ll be divorced by then’, you can’t help but wonder: ‘Does someone see something that I don’t see?’ But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it,” Hailey stated of the criticism that her marriage to Justin often gathers.