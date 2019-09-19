American Model Alexa Collins Sizzles In Itty-Bitty Orange Bikini

Alexa Collins is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The new snap of the American model was shared to her Instagram feed on Thursday, September 19, and was an instant hit with her 595,000 followers. It was captured in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the babe appeared ready to enjoy a luxurious and relaxing day on the beach, noting in the caption of her post that she would be happy spending every day by the water. Though she hadn’t hit the sand yet, the cloudless blue sky and towering palm trees around her hinted that the sandy shore wasn’t too far away, and Alexa was certainly dressed to hit the waves and catch some sun.

The blond bombshell sent pulses racing in her beach day attire that included nothing more than a skimpy orange bikini, which left very little to the imagination. Her itty-bitty, triangle-style top provided for a seriously NSFW display, spilling cleavage out of its plunging neckline, barely containing her voluptuous assets.

The set’s matching bottoms were equally revealing, if not more. The barely-there bikini bottoms left nearly every inch of her curvaceous lower half exposed — including her famous booty — thanks to its daringly cheeky and high-cut design. She tugged the thin waistband of the number up high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, sculpted abs, and slender frame even more.

Of course, no beach day look is complete without a few accessories, and Alexa’s certainly did not disappoint. The beauty sported a large, statement KO Watch with a bright blue face for a contrasting pop of color and a pair of oversized hoop earrings for even more bling. The model’s long, blond tresses were gathered to one side of her shoulder, spilling down over her bare décolletage while a few strands flew messily in the breeze around her. To finish off the look, the social media sensation sported a full face of makeup that included a heavily lined lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara, making her piercing eyes and striking facial features shine.

It wasn’t long before the Instagram model’s horde of fans began showering her latest upload with love. The post has earned more than 2,200 likes after just one hour of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Mega fans of the babe took their admiration for the steamy shot even further by leaving compliments in the comment section for her jaw-dropping display.

“Superb,” one person wrote, while another said that they loved Alexa’s smile.

“Simply gorgeous,” commented a third.

This is not the only time Alexa has shown off her impressive figure. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently flaunted her killer curves in a skintight bra and leggings combo, sharing a photo of the ensemble to her Instagram that drove her fandom into an absolute frenzy.